CBN issues operational guidelines for open banking

Posted on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the operational guidelines for open banking in the country. In a circular to banks, Mobile Money Operators and Payment Service Providers, posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank said that the adoption of open banking in the country, “will foster the sharing of customer-permissioned data between banks and third-party firms to enable the building of customerfocused products and services.” Investopedia.com defines open banking as, “a system that provides third-party access to financial data through the use of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).”

The CBN, which noted in the circular that it had earlier issued the regulatory framework for open banking as part of its efforts to enhance competition and innovation in the country’s banking system, stated that having recognised the existence of an ecosystem for Application Programming Interface (API) in the financial and payments system as well as the various efforts in the industry to develop acceptable standards among stakeholders, it collaborated with industry stakeholders to develop the operational guidelines for open banking in line with the provisions of the regulatory framework.

According to the banking sector regulator, the regulatory framework for open banking established principles for data sharing across the banking and payments system to promote innovations and broaden the range of financial products and services available to bank customers. The statement said that any organisation that has data of customers which may be exchanged with other entities for the purpose of providing innovative financial services within the country is eligible to participate in the open banking ecosystem, adding that participants in open banking must adhere strictly to security standards when accessing and storing data and would be subject to minimum privacy, operational, customer experience and risk management standards as prescribed by the CBN.

