CBN issues revised guidelines for non-interest financial institutions' instruments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released guidelines for its operation of non-interest financial institutions’ instruments. According to a circular posted on the apex bank’s website: “The revised guidelines replace the existing guidelines for the operation of non-interest financial institutions’ instruments by the CBN of 2012 and the introduction of two new instruments –Funding for liquidity fa-cility and Intra-day facility for Non-interest banks’ circular of 2017.” In a related development, the apex bank also yesterday released the framework for the operationalization of its non-interest asset backs securities. For instance, on submission of bids, the framework stipulates that: “The minimum bid amount shall be N100, 000, 000 and integral multiples of N1,000,000 in excess thereof, subject to periodic review by the Bank from time to time.”

 

News

NYSC boss Ibrahim, Scheme bag TheNigerian star awards

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim has been nominated for an award of excellence by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News. Ibrahim will be recognised as “Pathfinder of Youth Empowerment” at an event to mark the company’s fifth anniversary. The NYSC Scheme will also be conferred with an award as “Most […]
News

El-Rufai bans religious protests in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State Government has banned all forms of religious protests in the North-West state. This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan. The Kaduna government’s decision followed the religious riot that broke out on Saturday in neighbouring […]
News

Buhari promises to assist victims of Katsina, Zamfara fire incidents

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

  President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to assist victims of Katisina and Zamfara state fire incidents.   This development was disclosed in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday. According to him, the President promised to work with the governments of Katsina and Zamfara States to assist traders affected by two devastating fire […]

