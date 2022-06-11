CBN issues revised guidelines for non-interest financial institutions’ instruments

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday released guidelines for its operation of non-interest financial institutions’ instruments. According to a circular posted on the apex bank’s website: “The revised guidelines replace the existing guidelines for the operation of non-interest financial institutions’ instruments by the CBN of 2012 and the introduction of two new instruments –Funding for liquidity fa-cility and Intra-day facility for Non-interest banks’ circular of 2017.” In a related development, the apex bank also yesterday released the framework for the operationalization of its non-interest asset backs securities. For instance, on submission of bids, the framework stipulates that: “The minimum bid amount shall be N100, 000, 000 and integral multiples of N1,000,000 in excess thereof, subject to periodic review by the Bank from time to time.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...