CBN jolts analysts, raises lending rate to check inflation

For the first time in two and half years, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, hiked its interest rate to 13 per cent in a bid to tame inflation – a move that shocked analysts and sent the markets tumbling. The last time Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) effected a change on Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which influences other interest rates in the economy, was 2019 when it was raised to 11. 5 per cent. Experts and traders had expected the monetary watchdog to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold. But CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, told reporters at the end of the MPC meeting in Abuja, that the rate hike was necessary to curb inflation, which accelerated to 16.2 per cent in April, its peak in about eight months. Six members of the MPC voted to raise the lending rate to 150 basis points, four of them by 100 basis points and one by 200 basis points.

The members felt that there was a need to mop up liquidity ahead of the 2023 elections. “The Committee decided to raise monetary policy rate for the first time in two and half years to rein in the current rise in inflation as members were of the view that the continued uptrend may adversely impact growth,’ Emefiele said. Apart from MPR that was hiked yesterday, the MPC members left every other parameter unchanged at asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR and Cash Reserve Ratio(CRR) at27.5percentas wellastheliquidityratioat30 per cent. Chief Economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank, Razia Khan, said the rate increase raised questions about whether this could be a precursor to a change in the CBN’s policy on foreign exchange.

“This could be the most important signal yet of eventual FX policy intentioms … but we will not really know untilweseewhetherandhow much market rates reprice,” she said. The naira recovered from a record low of N609 on the black market to N606 against the dollar after the hike but weakened to N443.50 on the official market from N413.80 and later traded at N417. However, the CBN governor said it was one decision that had to be taken to save the situation, stressing that both advanced and emerging economies were battling rising inflation. “You would have seen that thepriceof crudequiteunexpectedly has been above $100 per barrel. Nigeria’s Bonny light was $116 per barrel as at yesterday,” Emefiele said. “It means that yes, whereas food prices have gone up; the cost of refinery and price of the pump price at the station would naturally have gone up.

“This is a global phenomenon. We have a situation whereas inflation is rising to unprecedented levelintheUS andothereconomies, growth is also coming down. “Andif youmusttackleinflation and at the same time you want growth, then you know you are facing a compelling dilemma as to what to do.” Besides, he explained that there had to be a balancing act between taming inflation and growth. “You like to see inflation come down and at the same time, you want growth to go up. To achieve this, you have to take decisions that are in opposite directions,” he said. “That brings to bear as to the kind of skills you have to ensure that you are able to manage this two in a way that you are able to maintain a balance where you see a moderation in inflation and at the same time grow your economy.” “For the global economy, we’veseeninflationintheUS hit 8.3 per cent, unprecedented; in the Euro area, inflation hit 7.4 per cent; in UK: nine per cent, in China, to as high as 2.1 per cent, in India, about 7.79 per cent.

“These are price levels that are unprecedented in decades. And that is the reason the global economy, particularly central banks and monetary authorities globally are thinking that the need for them to confront inflation. “And to do this, it means that a lot of tough decisions have to be taken,” he noted. Zeroing it to Nigeria, the CBN governor said: “For us in Nigeria, you would have observed that in the last two and half years, what we have beensaying iswewanttopursue a place of price stability that is conducive to growth.

