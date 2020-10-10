CBN Junior Championships: Seun Ogunsakin, Mohammed Idris On course for Boys 14 Showdown

Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti State and Mohammed Idris from the FCT won their respective round robin groups in the on-going CBN Junior Tennis Championship to stay on course for an expected mouth-watering showdown in the finals. Ogunsakin and Idris had moved up form the boys 12 category and are expected to continue a rivalry which has produced several explosive matches. The tournament is taking place at the 3000 capacity Lagos Lawn Tennis Club.

Ogunsakin will first have to overcome John Nubari from Rivers State who placed second from his group while Idris will take on team mate Lucky Danjuma in the other semifinals. In the boys 12 event, David Edwards, younger brother of female tennis prodigy Marylove Edwards, came through a tight round robin group and will meet Mohammed Jubril from Abuja for a place in the final. Seyi Ogunsakin from Ekiti will have Arwal Jaji from Lagos for his semifinal opponent in the category. Mubarak Ganiyu from Oyo State playing his first competition in the boys 16 category defied the odds to beat the top seed, Gabriel Inyang from Lagos 9-6 to qualify for the semifinals.

Ganiyu will meet Joshua Maxwell from Rivers State while David Ekpeyong will contend with Moses Olamilekan from Ondo State for a place in the finals. The girls’ events also produced some very competitive matches. Mary Udoffa from Kogi State playing her last tournament in the 16s category squeezed past Serena Teluwo to book a place in the semifinals.

Udoffa will meet Oiza Yakubu in one semifinal while Blessing Otu a sibling of former National men’s champion Thomas Otu will take on Salamatu Haruna from Abuja in the other. The Yakubu girls will attempt to take home two winner’s trophy as Nene playing in the girls 14s will have to overcome quick-footed Khadijat Mohammed in one semifinal while the other semifinal will be between Amarachi Ezeh from Anambra and Mary Azi from Abuja. The grand finale of the weeklong championship will take place on Sunday starting 12 noon.

