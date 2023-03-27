CBN Junior Tennis: Ammassiani, Bassey win most outstanding players’ awards

Chukwudubem Ammssiani from Abuja and Etioro Bassey from the GEUF Tennis Academy in Akwa Ibom State, over the weekend, emerged the most outstanding players in the 18th Central Bank Junior Tennis Championship which took place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Ammassiani, the Boys 12 defending champion had in the semifinal overcome a nerveracking challenge from 5ft 10ins tall 12-year-old, Nathaniel Aluko, in a match which swung back and forth, with the Abuja based young champion eventually winning 9-8. Ammassiani then coasted through the finals against Wisdom Effiong from the GEUF Academy 9-3. The promising tennis talent, given a wild card into the Boys 14s, to fast- trackhisprogress, alsoreached the semifinals of the Boys 14. losing to runner-up Seyi Ogunsakin 9-7. Bassey, who showed remarkable improvement, was hardly stretched by her opponents from the group stage to the finals where she beat Eunice Iorlumun from Benue State 9-5. Other winners were Aina Henry from Ondo State who beat Joseph Ogunyemi from the host club 9-0; Mufu Atitola from the host club who defeated Roseline Nana of Lagos 9-6 in the Girls 12 and David Edward who overpowered Ogunsakin 9-3 in the Boys 14.

