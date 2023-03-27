CBN Junior Tennis: Ammassiani, Bassey win most outstanding players’ awards

Chukwudubem Ammssiani from Abuja and Etioro Bassey from the GEUF Tennis Academy in Akwa Ibom State, over the weekend, emerged the most outstanding players in the 18th Central Bank Junior Tennis Championship which took place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Ammassiani, the Boys 12 defending champion had in the semifinal overcome a nerveracking challenge from 5ft 10ins tall 12-year-old, Nathaniel Aluko, in a match which swung back and forth, with the Abuja based young champion eventually winning 9-8. Ammassiani then coasted through the finals against Wisdom Effiong from the GEUF Academy 9-3. The promising tennis talent, given a wild card into the Boys 14s, to fast- trackhisprogress, alsoreached the semifinals of the Boys 14. losing to runner-up Seyi Ogunsakin 9-7. Bassey, who showed remarkable improvement, was hardly stretched by her opponents from the group stage to the finals where she beat Eunice Iorlumun from Benue State 9-5. Other winners were Aina Henry from Ondo State who beat Joseph Ogunyemi from the host club 9-0; Mufu Atitola from the host club who defeated Roseline Nana of Lagos 9-6 in the Girls 12 and David Edward who overpowered Ogunsakin 9-3 in the Boys 14.
Related Articles
NOC mourns Akintunde Badare
The executive board and members of the Nigeria Olympic Committee led by its President, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel commiserate with Pa Akintunde Olayinka Badare (JP) family on the demise of the NOC former Treasurer. Engineer Gumel said that its painful we lost Pa Badare who was a pillar in Nigeria sports. “His wealth of experience […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
La Liga: Ronaldo scores two headers in Juve win
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two headers as Juventus beat bottom side Crotone to go within eight points of leaders Inter Milan. Ronaldo turned home an Alex Sandro cross before powering a header in from Aaron Ramsey’s ball, his 70th Serie A goal in just over two and a half years, reports the BBC. Crotone are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFN Olympic Trials: Amusan denied chance to set more records
Reigning Commonwealth and African Games champion, Tobiloba Amusan wept uncontrollably as the electronic timer denied her the chance to set at least one of two records looking to be broken at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), 2020 Olympic Trials Friday taking place at the Sports Ground of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)