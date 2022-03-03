Sports

CBN Junior Tennis Championship serves off in Lagos Monday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The 2022 edition of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship has been scheduled to take place from Monday, March 7 to Saturday, March 12 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. The championship which is the flagship of junior tournaments in the country will feature competitions in four categories – boys and girls 10 & under, 12 & Under, 14 & under and 16 & under – with participants coming from all over the nation. “We are expecting a very high level of competition this year as the juniors are progressing faster than anticipated, Very mouth-watering rivalries have also emerged or are emerging to make the junior competitions very watchable.” Said Godwin Kienka of the ITA, organisers of the tournament. Some of the star players expected to contend for the titles are Ohunene Yakubu and Khadijat Mohammed in the Girls 16, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak in the Boys 16 and Dubem Amasiani and Murewa Egbeyemi in the Boys 10..

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: The demon of out-ofcompetition tests: Who is to blame?

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

    There was palpable fear for some of the country’s athletes even before they left for Tokyo for the 2020 Olympic Games, and the fear was confirmed during the week when 10 of them were disqualified from taking part at the Games. After perfecting her change of country to Nigeria, hammer throw women, Annette […]
Sports

Joshua/Fury fight gets clarification after Whyte’s defeat

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Nigerian-born and British world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has gained a fresh dose of assurance about the possibility of a megabucks unification fight between him and fellow-Briton, Tyson Fury.   This followed the loss of their compatriot, Dillian Whyte to Alaxander Povetkin last weekend . Information from the boxing arena has it that Whyte’s […]
Sports

Djokovic takes Rome title, all eyes on French Open Covid tests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic, who beat Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-3, in Rome on Monday to win a record 36th ATP Masters title, heads for Paris as worried as everyone else in the game that at least two players trying to qualify for the French Open have tested positive for Covid-19. The US Open just about escaped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica