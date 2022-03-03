CBN Junior Tennis Championship serves off in Lagos Monday

The 2022 edition of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship has been scheduled to take place from Monday, March 7 to Saturday, March 12 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. The championship which is the flagship of junior tournaments in the country will feature competitions in four categories – boys and girls 10 & under, 12 & Under, 14 & under and 16 & under – with participants coming from all over the nation. “We are expecting a very high level of competition this year as the juniors are progressing faster than anticipated, Very mouth-watering rivalries have also emerged or are emerging to make the junior competitions very watchable.” Said Godwin Kienka of the ITA, organisers of the tournament. Some of the star players expected to contend for the titles are Ohunene Yakubu and Khadijat Mohammed in the Girls 16, Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak in the Boys 16 and Dubem Amasiani and Murewa Egbeyemi in the Boys 10..

