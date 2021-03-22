Sports

CBN Junior Tennis Championship serves off with juniors on the high

The annual CBN Junior Tennis Championship will kick off today at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Race Course.

The tournament will feature players from all over the nation competing in three age groups – boys and girls  16s, 14s and 12s.

The International Tennis Academy (ITA), organisers of the championship which last year celebrated an outstanding performance of the juniors at the CBN Senior championships in Abuja, said extra care have been taken to ensure that all the players are ‘safe and comfortable’.

“The game of tennis lends itself easily to social distancing and all extant protocols and with the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club which is a 3000 capacity tennis stadium, it should not be a problem managing 120 participants,” a statement from the ITA said.

 

“We are expecting a very high level of competition as reports from coaches and parents all over the country say the players are highly motivated to work harder following the achievements of their mates at the Senior Championships in Abuja last November.”

