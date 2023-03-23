CBN Junior Tennis: Iorlumun sisters in winning start

The Iorlumun sisters, Eunice and Mary, from Benue State scored impressive wins in the opening round-robin matches at the CBN Junior Tennis Championship at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis club. Playing in the Girls 16 event, Eunice, the older of the two, defeated Oyin Samuel from Lagos 6-2 while Mary overcame Alice Paul from Ondo state in a long drawn out one set decider, 6-4.

In other group matches, Wisdom Effiong from Akwa Ibom beat Adepesi Paul from Ekiti 6-2 and Seyi Ogunsakin overpowered Joseph Daniel to ensure they are on track for semifinal places in the Boys 14 event. Other players who made wining starts were Roseline Nana from Lagos who beat Mofunfu Atitola from the host club 6-3. and Barakat Ganiyu from Lagos who beat Karina Opuene from Bayelsa 6 – 0 in the Girls 12 event.

The International Tennis Academy organisers of the tournament said the round-robin format ensured that players who have come from far and near play a minimum of three matches to deepen their match experience and hasten their progress in the game. The tournament, which is featuring singles matches in boys and girls 16s, 14s, and 12s, is scheduled to end on Saturday with a grande finale starting at 12 noon and open to all-comers.

