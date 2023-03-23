Sports

CBN Junior Tennis: Iorlumun sisters in winning start

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Iorlumun sisters, Eunice and Mary, from Benue State scored impressive wins in the opening round-robin matches at the CBN Junior Tennis Championship at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis club. Playing in the Girls 16 event, Eunice, the older of the two, defeated Oyin Samuel from Lagos 6-2 while Mary overcame Alice Paul from Ondo state in a long drawn out one set decider, 6-4.

In other group matches, Wisdom Effiong from Akwa Ibom beat Adepesi Paul from Ekiti 6-2 and Seyi Ogunsakin overpowered Joseph Daniel to ensure they are on track for semifinal places in the Boys 14 event. Other players who made wining starts were Roseline Nana from Lagos who beat Mofunfu Atitola from the host club 6-3. and Barakat Ganiyu from Lagos who beat Karina Opuene from Bayelsa 6 – 0 in the Girls 12 event.

The International Tennis Academy organisers of the tournament said the round-robin format ensured that players who have come from far and near play a minimum of three matches to deepen their match experience and hasten their progress in the game. The tournament, which is featuring singles matches in boys and girls 16s, 14s, and 12s, is scheduled to end on Saturday with a grande finale starting at 12 noon and open to all-comers.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Guardiola: My Man City reign incomplete without Champions League success

Posted on Author Reporter

      Manager Pep Guardiola said his spell at Manchester City “will not be complete” unless he wins the Champions League with the club. Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension last month, has guided City to four Premier League titles but failed to win Europe’s elite club competition with them, a runners-up finish […]
Sports

Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]
Sports

Reports: Chelsea’s Lukaku set for Inter Milan return

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will rejoin Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal after a disappointing spell with the Premier League club, according to reports on Tuesday. Inter are reported to have negotiated an eight million euro loan fee to sign Lukaku, who reportedly agreed a pay cut to leave Stamford Bridge. The Belgian […]

Leave a Reply