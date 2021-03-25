Sports

CBN Junior Tennis: Top seeds start with strong wins

Seun Ogunsakin and Mubarak Ganiyu, the top seeds in the boys’ 14 took off in the CBN junior meet with emphatic wins against their opponents in the first round robin matches played Tuesday. Ogunsakin, defending champion in the category defeated Ajao Idris from Lagos 9-1 while Ganiyu who is expected to mount a strong challenge for the title beat Akanle Moyosore 9-0. Twin brothers, Precious and Praise Ikeuba, got through their first matches defeating Bamidele Samuel 9-0 and Yussuf Abdulrashid 9 – 7 respectively..

In the boys’ 16, Joshua Maxwell, favourite to win the title dismissed Bode Lawal 9-1 in his first round-robin match. Meanwhile, Blessing Otu, runner-up in the girls’ 16 last year has vowed to follow in the footsteps of her uncles, Gabriel and Thomas Otu, who won junior and senior national titles and went on to become No.1 in the national rankings. “I am working hard to win my first junior title and then become No.1 at the senior level in the near future like my uncles.” Otu told reporters at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, venue of the championship. She is scheduled to take on Idowu Ladunjoye in her first match Wednesday.

