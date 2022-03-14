CBN Juniors fallout: Investors can boost young players to hit the ATP, WTA Circuits – Kienka

The 16th edition of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship, which many refer as the bedrock of Nigeria’s tennis development, came to a very exciting end Saturday at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club with junior players from age 10 showing amazing talents. In the Boys U-10 category, defending champion Murewa Egbeyemi, showed exceptional determination to overcome the challenge of Dubem Amasiani who won the last ITA Junior Circuit tournament in Port Harcourt which Egbeyemi did not attend. It was a dogfight which lasted over an hour with some points going up to 30 solid rallies. But, once Egbeyemi broke for a 4-3 lead he consolidated his lead and held firm to retain his title 9-5. It was a similar close and fiery contest between Nigeria’s two leading U-16 players – Seun Ogunsakin and Ganiyu Mubarak. Mubarak led 5 – 3 and then 6-5 before Ogunsakin, popularly called Nadal by his fans, surged through to win four straight games from an obviously tiring opponent to retain his title. Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy, organisers of the circuit, said: “The standard of our top juniors in all categories is as good as you can find anywhere in the world. What we need now is to find investors who will put some funds behind players like Seun Ogunsakin, Ganiyu Mubarak, Ohunene Yakubu and Bright Emmanuel who in my estimation are capable of being top 30 players in the world. “Players ranked in the top 30 in the world, playing doubles and singles are guaranteed between five and ten million dollars in career prize money over a 10- year career span. It will surely be a worthwhile investment for any sports loving moneybag.
