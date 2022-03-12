Sports

CBN Juniors record major upset going into finals

The CBN Junior Tennis Championship taking place at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club recorded a major upset at the semifinal stage with Bright Emmanuel upstaging Khadijat Mohammed, the national under 14 champion and winner of three consecutive titles. Emmanuel who lost to Mohammed in the finals of the Sapetro Futures Championship last year, played a very consistent and determined game to win 9-6 and book her place in the Girls 14 finals. Kolade Tomiwa, her coach who runs the junior programme at the Apapa Club said of his ward: ” She really deserved the victory.. Since she lost to Khadijat late last year she has had revenge on her mind and she moved really well, going for all balls and placing them superbly.”

Emmanuel will now meet Success Ogunjobi from Ekiti who beat Justinah Emmanuel 9-5l in the second semifinals. There was also a near upset in the boys 16s semifinal where Bode Lawal from the Ikoyi Club played a close match with top seed Seun Ogunsakin from Ekiti but was eventually overpowered 9-7. Ogunsakin’s perennial rival, Ganiyu Mubarak also came close to being upset but also managed to overcome Jeremiah Benjamin from the host club 9-7.. The Girls 12 will feature Ndidi Osaji against Ndifreke Benjamin while the Girls 10 will have Favour Okon-James from Akwa Ibom and Mofi Atilola from the Lagos Lawn Tennis club. Murewa Egbeyemi will have to defend his boys10 & under title against the new kid on the block, Dubem Amasian,i in a match expected to be one of the highlights of the grand finale. The boys 12 final will be between Seyi Ogunsakin and Husseini Ayoola while the boys 14 will have Joseph Ogunyemi facing Joel Benjamin

 

