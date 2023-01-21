News Top Stories

CBN kicks over commercial banks' hoarding of new naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has decried the reluctance of some commercial banks in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to dispense the new naira notes, noting that rather than offer the notes to customers, they are hoarding them. The branch Controller of CBN in Rivers State, Maxwell Okafor, who led the apex bank’s enforce-ment team on the new redesigned note to some commercial banks and markets in Port Harcourt, noted that despite disbursing about N4.5 billion new notes to commercial banks in the last two days, bank customers are not getting them. He accused some banks in Port Harcourt of frustrating the efforts of the CBN in the disbursement of the new naira notes by hoarding them in their vaults. Okafor said: “We have been monitoring the dispensing of the new naira notes and the impression we had is not encouraging.

“We have visited somebanks and one of the banks we visited was not dispensing the new naira notes. “Their ATM machine is not functioning even as early as the time we came. We had it on good authority that the banks received money from CBN. “Some of these banks received money yesterday and the money is still in their vaults. “In some of the banks their ATMs are down. So, there is no explanation for their actions and CBN has warned that there will be serious consequences for hoarding these new notes and giving them to special customers.”

 

