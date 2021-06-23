CBN: Leveraging private sector expertise to boost agric

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lately been ramping up publicity for its Private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS), as part of measures to consolidate the gains of its intervention programmes in the country’s agricultural sector, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) placed adverts in several national dailies informing members of the public about its Private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS). Analysts attributed the move to the apex bank’s recognition of the crucial role that the private sector plays in boosting agricultural productivity in the country. In fact, as CBN stated in the advert, it introduced the P-AADS “To open more agricultural land and provide support infrastructure.” New Telegraph also reports that in November last year when CBN unveiled guidelines for PAADS, it disclosed, at the time, that the scheme was developed “to complement the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) by exploring private sector partnership to facilitate more rapid land clearing for production of key agricultural commodities.”

AADS

The AADS, as CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, explained during a meeting with stakeholders in October 2017 to discuss the operational framework for the scheme, was designed to create an ecosystem with the active participation of the public sector, state governments and the private sector, that would generate employment opportunities for youths between the ages of 18 and 35. According to him, the scheme, which was also targeted at reducing cost of production “with availability of high quality inputs at competitive prices and lowering delivery cost of extension services,” would also “assist farmers in embracing modern farming practices, such as use of tractors and irrigation schemes.” He further explained that while the apex bank would provide financing at single digit interest rates, state governors were expected to provide adjoining arable land, more efficient extension services, training, basic infrastructure and mentorship for beneficiaries of the scheme. “Beneficiaries are not expected to come up with any physical collateral, but they must be grouped into formally registered cooperatives and cross-guarantee each other. All loan beneficiaries must also have valid Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), which will be registered on the National Col-lateral Registry and used to track repayments and also blacklist any defaulters,” the CBN governor said.

P-AADS

However, while both the AADS and the P-AADS are generally geared towards boosting the nation’s agricultural productivity, as the latter’s guidelines show, its broad is to “facilitate increased private sector agricultural production of staple foods and industrial raw materials, as well as support food security, job creation and economic diversification.” The guidelines also stated that eligible participants under P-AADS, included “agro-processors of agricultural commodities engaged in backward integration; prime anchors and commodity associations participating under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) with evidence of contiguous land readily available for clearing and cultivation of agricultural commodities and other companies and individuals with evidence of ownership of contiguous land readily available for clearing and cultivation of agricultural commodities.” Furthermore, CBN said that to be eligible for the scheme, participants must meet the following criteria: “Be an existing or new firms engaged in agricultural production with proven capacity and bankable proposal; possess acceptable title for contiguous lands of not less than 20 hectares; have good credit record; be able to provide the required collateral for participation and provide evidence of capacity to cultivate a focal commodity directly or engagement of farmers, including youths as in-growers or out-growers to cultivate on the land after clearing.” According to the regulator, agricultural commodities eligible for consideration under the scheme are rice, maize, cassava, cotton and wheat. Others are tomato, poultry, fish, sorghum, oil palm, cocoa, livestock/ dairy, as well as “other commodities as may be listed by CBN from time to time.” CBN also said that the scheme would be funded from the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), stating that the maximum loan accessible under the scheme will be N2 billion per obligor, which will be repaid from the “Economics of Production (EOP) for cultivating on the cleared farmland.” It further disclosed that interest rate under the scheme will be 5.0 per cent p.a. (all inclusive) up to February 28, 2021, but that interest on the facility from March 1, 2021 will be nine per cent p.a. (all inclusive). On loan tenor for annual crops, the CBN guidelines stipulate a maximum tenor of six years with six months moratorium, while for perennial crops, it is a maximum tenor of ten years with one-year moratorium. The guidelines also stated: “The collateral to be pledged by participants under the Scheme shall be title of the cleared land and other acceptable collateral prescribed under the ABP,” adding that “CBN shall bear 50 per cent of the credit risk in the event of default by the participant.” In addition, the rules stated that repayment of the facility “shall be made on instalment basis through the participating banks and spread over the EOP of the cultivated commodities. The participating banks shall remit repayments received to the CBN on quarterly or annual basis depending on the commodity financed.”

Sanctions

To ensure that participating financial institutions (PFIs) do not disrupt the scheme, the guidelines also listed stiff sanctions for infractions. According to the guidelines, “diversion of funds by participating banks shall attract a penalty at its maximum lending rate at the time of infraction. In addition, such PFI shall be barred from further participation under the scheme.” Other sanctions include “nonrendition or false returns shall attract the penalty stipulated by BOFIA; charging interest rate higher than prescribed shall attract the penalty stipulated by BOFIA; any participating PFI that fails to disburse the fund within the stipulated days of receipt to the borrower, shall be charged penalty interest at the PFI’s maximum lending rate for the period the fund was not disbursed and failure to remit repayments received to CBN within the stipulated period shall attract penalty interest at the PFIs maximum lending rate.” New Telegraph reports that following his reappointment for a second term in office, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had in June, 2019, unveiled a five-point agenda, that he said the apex bank would pursue between 2019 and 2024 to manage the Nigerian economy. One of the points listed by Emefiele was that CBN would support efforts aimed at diversifying the economy through intervention programmes in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors. Specifically, the CBN boss said: “Building on the success of our Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and other intervention programmes geared towards supporting the growth of our agriculture and manufacturing sectors, we intend to boost productivity growth through the provision of improved seedlings, as well as access to finance for rural farmers in the agricultural sector, across 10 different commodities namely rice, maize, cassava, cocoa, tomato, cotton, oil-palm, poultry, fish, and livestock/dairy.” Continuing, he said: “Our choice of these 10 crops is driven by the amount spent on the importation of these items into the country, and the over 10 million jobs that could be created over the next five years if efforts are made to expand cultivation and processing of these items in Nigeria. “So far, we have held series of engagements with importers and producers of these products. Most of them have committed that they would install or expand their production capacities in Nigeria. We believe these measures will help to boost not only our domestic outputs but also improve our annual non-oil exports receipts from $2 billion in 2018 to $12 billion by 2023.” He explained that the CBN’s intervention programmes would strengthen the linkage between farmers and agroprocessors/manufacturers by ensuring that the output of farmers is purchased by the former. “This linkage with agro processors is necessary in order to prove that farmers are creditworthy individuals with bankable contracts. It will also help to unlock private capital flows from financial institutions to farmers, in order to enable farmers meet orders from agro processors. “To complement the progress made so far as well as the lesson learnt from the conduct of previous programmes, we intend to strengthen the capacity building arm of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, which will help support better farming practices and higher outputs for farmers,” he said at the time.

Private sector efficiency

According to analysts, introduction of the P-AADS is a masterstroke on CBN’s part, given that available evidence suggests that operators in Nigeria’s private sector are generally more efficient in boosting output than their counterparts in the public sector. Commenting on the subject in a chat with New Telegraph, a financial analyst, Mr. Matthew Obiora, said: “There are many firms that have a lot of experience operating in the country’s agricultural sector. By introducing this scheme (P-AADS), CBN is trying to harness private sector expertise to boost agriculture.”

Conclusion

Indeed, while private sector operators do face several challenges peculiar to this part of the world, the consensus in industry circles is that the contribution that the beneficiaries of P-AADS will make towards boosting agricultural productivity in the country, with their land and infrastructure, would be quite significant.

Like this: Like Loading...