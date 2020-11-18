CBN licenses 366 new BDCs, 5 MFBs in 10 months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued new operational licences to 366 Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators between the end of December 2019 and the end of October this year, according to data released by the apex bank yesterday. The regulator also licensed five new microfinance banks (MFBs) during the same period.

According to the list of CBN licenced Bureaux De Change as at October 31, 2020 posted on its website, the number of licenced Bureaux De Change in the country stood at 5, 530 as at the end of October this year.

Given that the CBN had stated in its H1’20 Economic Report that the the number of licensed BDCs increased to 5,300 at end-June 2020, compared with 5,164 at end December 2019, it means that the apex bank issued operational licences to a total of 366 BDCs in the first 10 months of this year.

“The increased licensing reflected the desire of the bank to deepen foreign liquidity, especially in the retail end of the market,” CBN said in the report. In addition, the CBN had said in the report that “there were 6,334 other financial institutions (OFIs) at end-June 2020, compared with the 6,183 institutions at end-December 2019, reflecting an increase of 151 OFIs.

The development was attributed to the licensing of new OFIs, comprising 144 Bureaux de Change (BDCs), six finance companies (FCs) and one microfinance bank (MFB).”

Specifically, the report stated: “One microfinance bank (MFB) was licensed in the first half of 2020, bringing the number of licensed MFBs to 912 (10 National, 135 State and 767 Unit MFBs), compared with 911 MFBs (10 National, 135 State and 766 Unit MFBs) at end December 2019.”

With the CBN’s updated list of licensed MFBs as at October 31, 2020 showing that there were a total of 916 such banks in the country, it means that the regulator licensed five new MFBs between the end of December 2019 and the end of October this year.

Commenting on the steady increase in the number of BDCs, a financial analyst, Mr. Felix Okoh, said that the BDCs enabled the CBN to deepen forex liquidity in the retail end of the market

Like this: Like Loading...