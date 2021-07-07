CBN: Maintaining pro-growth policy amid inflation

The first half of the year saw the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sticking to its pro-growth policy even as inflation remained stubbornly high, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

MPC meetings

In the communiqué issued at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) first meeting of the year in January, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) rate setting body, gave reasons why it decided to leave the benchmark interest rate, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), unchanged at 11.5 per cent even though inflation had risen for the 16th consecutive month to hit 15.75 per cent in December.

That communiqué partly read: “At this meeting, MPC was, as in the last meeting, confronted with a policy dilemma as to whether to aggressively combat the inflationary pressure or support measures currently aimed at stimulating growth and reversing the recession. Although the economy is currently in a stagflation environment with simultaneous occurrence of inflationary pressures and contracting output, the MPC resolved to reverse both developments and continue pursuing price stability in growing the economy.

“MPC was of the view, that whereas there may be wisdom in loosening, given that the impact of the global Covid-19 has resulted in constrained activities, disruption to supply chain and suppress aggregate demand, an accommodative stance may be required to stimulate credit expansion and boost recovery in the short term.

“The committee was also of the view that an expansionary policy would enable the monetary authorities convince the financial institutions to reduce loan pricing and defer interest and principal repayments to critically affected obligors in a sustainable manner. “On the flip side, MPC also opined that an aggressive expansionary stance may worsen both inflation and the negative real interest rate, thereby resulting in negative consequences on exchange rate. With regard to tightening, MPC concluded that this may run contrary to its objectives of providing affordable credit to households, MSMEs, Agriculture, and other output growth and employment stimulating sectors of the economy.

“MPC was therefore of the view that it should pursue its current stance of systematic synchronization of monetary and fiscal policy accommodation through its developmental finance initiatives, aimed at mitigating the impact of the COVID- 19 on Nigerians.” On inflation, the statement said: “The committee expressed concerns on the persisting uptick in inflationary pressure for the sixteenth consecutive month, with headline year-on-year inflation moving further to 15.75 per cent in December 2020 from 14.89 per cent in November 2020.

This uptick was attributed to the increase in both the food and core components of inflation, which rose to 19.56 and 11.37 per cent in December 2020, respectively, from 18.30 and 11.01 per cent in November 2020. “This continued upsurge in food inflation was attributed to the logistical bottlenecks, spurred by the increasing security challenges in many parts of the country, which disrupted food production and supply to the market. The Committee, however, noted that as output rebounds, supported by the suites of stimulus packages by both the Federal Government and the Central Bank, inflationary pressure would likely begin to moderate in the near term.”

GDP growth

Although by the time the MPC held its meeting in May, official data had been released, which showed that the economy exited recession with 0.11 per cent growth in Q4’20, posted 0.51 per cent growth in Q1’21, and also that headline inflation had moderated to 18.12 per cent in April 2021 from 18.17 per cent in March 2021, the committee still left rates unchanged at the end of that meeting. According to the communimuque it issued, “at this meeting, the MPC recognized that the twin problems confronting the Nigerian economy that must be addressed relates to stagflation, reflected in rising inflation with simulateeous contraction in output.

“Committee further recognised that the strategies put in place to rein in inflation through the use of series of administrative measures by the Bank to control money supply through liquidity mop up in the banking industry had started to yield results.

It also recognized that measures put in place to stimulate output growth through the use of its intervention facilities to inject liquidity into employment generating and output stimulating initiatives like the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, Targeted Credit Facility and Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) had started to yield results.”

It further stated: “In the view of the MPC, although the economy had successfully exited the recession, the recovery was very fragile given that the GDP of 0.51 per cent was still far below population growth rate. Committee, therefore, was of the view that, there is a strong need for the monetary authorities to consolidate on all administrative measures taken not only to rein in inflation, but also on the actions so far taken to grow output.” Such measures, the statement said: “Should include boosting consumption and investments, as well as diversifying the base of the economy through FX restrictions for the importation of goods and food products that can be produced in Nigeria.”

MPC, according to the statement, specifically urged CBN to intensify its intervention measures in the real sector of the economy. For instance, the statement said that the committee noted that the intervention facilities under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) had hit N631.4 billion granted to 3,107,949 small holder farmers cultivating 3.8 million of land hectares; for the AGSMEIS, N111.7 billion to 29,026 beneficiaries; and for the Targeted Credit Facility, N253.4 billion to 548,345 beneficiaries – comprising 470,969 households and 77,376 SMEs.

In fact, given that inflation in May further moderated to 17.93 per cent, coupled with the fact that the World Bank early last month raised Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast by 0.7 per cent to 1.8 per cent from the 1.1 per cent it projected for the country in January, analysts expect the MPC to again not to alter rates at the end of its meeting later this month.

Ensuring forex stability

Clearly, aside from grappling with inflation and designing policies to sustain economic recovery,another issue that CBN devoted a lot of attention to in the first six months of this year was how to ensure naira stability in the face of dwindling external reserves. The sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of the country’s export earnings), as well as the COVID-19 crisis, resulted in a steady depletion of the external reserves and meant that, CBN had a tough time defending the naira for the greater part of 2020.

Indeed, after adjusting (devaluation) the local currency twice last year, CBN appeared to give a hint of what was to come in 2021 when it allowed naira to weaken to N410 per dollar on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, also known as the NAFEX rate, on December 31, 2020. Although oil prices have in recent months started to recover from their COVID-19 slump, the huge backlog of forex arrears ($2 billion) that CBN accumulated last year and which it is now clearing still means that the regulator does not have adequate dollar buffers to meet the surging demand for forex.

In a bid to boost dollar inflow, CBN introduced several policy measures, including directing authorised forex dealers in November last year, to ensure that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through IMTOs receive such inflows in foreign currency (US dollar) through the designated bank of their choice. It stated that recipients of such remittances have the option of receiving such funds either in foreign currency cash or into their ordinary domiciliary account.

The apex bank explained at the time that: “These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria.” In addition, the CBN on March 6 introduced a “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme,” under which recipients of diaspora remittances, through licensed IMTOs, would be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow. The scheme, which came into effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, and was initially slated to end on Saturday, May 8, 2021, has been extended indefinitely. However, the external reserves, which stood at $36.23 billion on January 21, 2021, had dropped to $34.82 billion on March 31 and were at $33.323 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Adjustment of naira’s official rate

As part of measures to further conserve the reserves, the CBN weakened the naira’s official rate to N410 per dollar on May 25 from the previous official rate of N379/$1, a move, analysts said was a precursor to an eventual unification of the country’s multiple currency regime. However, the local currency has since then been struggling to hold gains, especially on the parallel market and dropped to N502/$1 as of June 30.

Impending launch of digital currency

But, according to analysts, there is a good chance that Nigeria’s perennial issues with forex might soon be over given that CBN announced a few weeks ago that the country will have its own digital currency before the end of this year. Analysts note that the digital currency is central banks’ attempt to address the widespread adoption of controversial cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Okonjo-Iweala’s victory at WTO

Also, the first half of 2021 was the period when Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, made history by becoming the first woman and first African to be appointed as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Conclusion

The first six months of this year were certainly tough, given rising inflation and forex scarcity. However, the consensus among analysts is that with oil prices heading north and more economies opening up for business, the Nigerian economy is likely to record a much better performance in the second half of 2021.

