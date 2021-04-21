CBN maintains course as economy defies forecasts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seems set to continue with its intervention policies following the economy’s surprise quick exit from recession and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s upgrade of its growth forecasts, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Obviously impressed by what he saw during his tour of the 60,000 hectare sugarcane farm cultivated by Africa’s richest man and President, Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, in Nassarawa State, last Thursday, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that sugar and wheat were the next food crops that the apex bank was planning to include in its foreign exchange restriction list.

Expanding FX restriction list

Emefiele reportedly stated that “we are looking at sugar and wheat. We started a programme on milk about two years ago; eventually, these products will go into our FX restriction list. We just want to see to what extent we see the traction that is coming from those who are currently importing these items. We are putting their feet on fire to say that we must all work together to produce these goods in Nigeria rather than import them.”

In 2015, CBN had listed 41 items, including margarine, poultry, rice and cement, the importation of which, it said, would no longer be funded with forex obtained from the official FX market. The apex bank said the move was necessary to conserve the nation’s foreign exchange reserves and boost local production of the items on the restriction list.

Although CBN had since increased the number of items in the list to 44 following the inclusion of maize last year, critics have consistently called for the scrapping of the list, arguing that it had resulted in scarcity of the affected items, thereby fuelling inflation.

Last Thursday, however, Emefiele’s response to a question about why the apex bank was massively supporting the Dangote sugar project clearly showed that CBN is not likely to scrap the list anytime soon. The CBN governor said: “Our interest as CBN is that we spend $600 million to $1 billion importing sugar into the country annually.

In line with the pronouncement of Mr. President (Buhari) that we should produce what we eat, we are saying Nigeria can produce sugar, be self-sufficient in food production. This is something that we should support. That is the reason we’ve decided to give credence to the backward integration projects of the Federal Government.

“We’ve seen that this location is well suited for the project and some of the equipment is already here. We will provide not only the naira or some of the naira because Dangote is a big man and has equity he’s contributing to the project.

And, of course, he needs the dollars to import some of the needed equipment. Hopefully, within the next two years, we will provide that support.

That is our interest here to reduce reliance on importation.” Interestingly, in his remarks at the event, Dangote described Emefiele as a developmental governor “because he is not just looking at the monetary policy, he is also looking at what he can do to support the naira like this sort of initiative.”

IMF raises Nigeria’s growth forecast

But without doubt, the significance of Emefiele’s disclosure that CBN was planning to include sugar and wheat in its forex restriction list is that the announcement came just about a week after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised upwards its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for Nigeria in 2021 to 2.5 per cent from the 1.5 per cent it projected in January this year.

The Fund, which stated this in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO), also revised its growth forecast for the country next year, upwards to 2.3 per cent from 2.1 per cent it predicted in January, adding that the nation’s economy likely suffered a 1.8 per cent contraction last year as against the 3.2 per cent contraction, it forecast in January. Analysts note that it was the same IMF, which in approving a sum of $3.4 billion via a Rapid Financial Instrument to Nigeria in April last year to enable the country tackle the COVID-19 crisis, listed certain policies that it said CBN must scrap to boost economic growth.

One of such policies was the CBN FX restriction on imports. As IMF put it: “Along with exchange rate unification, existing FX restrictions on goods imports should be removed and monetary policy tightening through more orthodox tools (i.e. no discretionary Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) that distorts banks’ liquidity management) resumed to enable the CBN to reach its single-digit inflation target.”

Also, earlier this month, the World Bank, in its latest Africa Pulse Report, noted that Nigeria made a quicker exit from recession than it had projected in its October 2020 forecast for sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In the wake of a sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for the bulk of government revenue) as well as the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, Nigeria slid into its worst economic recession in over three decades with a contraction of 3.62 percent in Q3’20.

MPC’s short recession prediction

Significantly, however, unlike the Bretton Woods institutions, which forecast that the economy would only bounce back this year, CBN appeared to be so confident in its policies that it predicted recession was likely to be quite short (the economy exited recession in Q4’20).

For instance, the communiqué issued by CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in November stated that “in the domestic economy, available data and forecasts for key macroeconomic variables also suggest optimism in output growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the positive outlook for most economic activities.

Accordingly, the economy is expected to recover from recession by the end of 2020, while inflation is projected to moderate by the first quarter of 2021. “The committee noted that the contraction had bottomed out, since it moderated significantly from -6.10 to -3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020. This was so because both the monetary and fiscal authorities had anticipated the impending recession and had put measures in place for its quick reversion.

“Some of these measures include the Economic Sustainability Programme by the Federal Government and other CBN facilities targeted at households, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), youth empowerment and reduction of unemployment. It thus, urged the Federal Government to maintain its initiatives targeted at reducing unemployment, particularly amongst the youths, citing the recent EndSARS protests and ensuing agitation by hoodlums as potentially disruptive to output growth in Nigeria.

“To this end, MPC reiterated its support for the various development finance initiatives of CBN to stimulate production and reduce unemployment. MPC further encouraged the bank to intensify its efforts by increasing funding to more beneficiaries so as to boost consumer spending and accelerate recovery from recession.”

According to analysts, with Nigeria’s economy defying forecasts of IMF and the World Bank, CBN would be justified to maintain policy consistency especially with regard to forex restriction on imports. Indeed, the recommendations that IMF proffered for accelerating economic growth in Nigeria in its SSA regional economic outlook released last week indicate that the country’s fiscal authorities hold the key to the nation’s economic growth.

Specifically, Director of IMF’s African Department, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, while commenting on the report, said that Nigeria would have to implement key reforms in its energy sector if the country is to record strong economic growth this year.

He said: “In the case of Nigeria, ensuring that the country enjoys -unleashes its tremendous potential requires reforms in three areas in our view. I think first and foremost, is that more fiscal space needs to be created through domestic revenue mobilisation to pay for investments in health, in education, in infrastructure, which Nigeria swiftly needs, so that’s really.

“Second, I think reforms in the energy sector are going to be paramount. The cost of doing business is very high on account of the inefficiencies in the energy sector, power supply interruptions and the famous recourse of the use of highly inefficient and harmful generator up and down the country.

Again, getting power supply, getting policies to make sure that Nigeria resolves this problem once and for all, I think, is also paramount. And thirdly, macroeconomic policy calibration, things like creating deep and liquid foreign exchange markets will be important.”

Conclusion

If IMF’s latest recommendations are anything to go by, it seems that the Fund is coming to the realisation that the key to resolving Nigeria’s economic challenges lies mainly with the country’s fiscal and not monetary authorities.

