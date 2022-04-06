CBN maintains pro-growth stance despite inflation worries

In line with analysts’ forecasts, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stayed the course in Q1’22 with its pro-growth policies despite persistent inflationary and foreign exchange pressures, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

As was widely expected, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, used his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)’s Annual Bankers’ Dinner held in Lagos on November 26, 2021, to announce the apex bank’s key projections for 2022 and also provide insights on key issues that the Banking watchdog would be focusing on during the year.

Outlook

Thus, on the outlook for the country, he stated: “The CBN’s inhouse model, after an exhaustive simulation with various oil price possibilities and numerous scenarios of other macroeconomic metrics, indicate a continued and strong rebound of the domestic economy. Near-term outlook of the Nigerian economy is brightening significantly, with improvements projected into the shortand the medium-term.”

He further said: “Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate is projected to remain robust and strengthen within the short-term. Output growth rate is projected to remain positive from 4.03 per cent in Q3’21 to nearly 2.91 per cent in Q4’21q4, implying a total growth of about 3.10 per cent for 2021.

Short-term projection indicates a continued strengthening of the growth rate. “Output growth rate for the Nigerian economy is broadly estimated by key institutions to consolidate in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank project real growth rates of 2.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively while the estimate by the Federal Ministry of Finance and National planning stands at 3.0 per cent. Generally, real GDP growth rate is projected to remain robust and strengthen within the shortterm, regardless of the immanent vulnerabilities.

"With this continued strengthening, real GDP could recover beyond the pre-pandemic levels by the first quarter of 2022. Further simulations of the mediumterm projections suggest that Nigeria's real GDP could surpass pre-Covid trends by 2024."

World Bank, IMF forecasts

Indeed, in its Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank, citing improved prospects for oil prices, raised Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast by 0.4 per cent to 2.5 per cent from the 2.1 per cent it projected for the country in June last year. The bank also revised its growth forecast for the country next year upwards to 2.8 per cent from the 2.4 per cent that it predicted in June 2021.

Similarly, IMF, in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on January 25, kept Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2022 unchanged at 2.7per cent and raised the 2023 projection for the country from 2.6 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

Inflation

However, a few days before the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held its first meeting of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its Consumer Price Index (CPI), which showed that, while it had main

tained a consecutive decline for a period of eight months, from April to November 2021, inflation rose to 15.63 per cent in December 2021 from 15.4 per cent recorded in the previous month. Although experts attributed the rise in December inflation rate to increased demand for food items during the yuletide season, there was speculation in some quarters that the development might push the MPC into hiking interest rates in its January meeting.

The committee, however, left rates unchanged. Asked during the post-MPC press conference whether CBN was planning to use additional measures to tackle inflation, Emefiele said the apex bank would continue to use policy measures at its disposal to ensure that prices of food items are brought down to moderate levels.

He said: “On food inflation, there is a problem with the farmers’ gate and the middle men. We see logistics problem. Hoarders are hoarding food items; we will sustain our interventions. Between February and August 2021, CBN released 50,000 tons of maize monthly from our silos.

The strategy moderates prices.” The inflation rate did fall to 15.6 per cent in January, but it headed north again in February (occasioned by a sharp increase in the price of petroleum products), rising to 15.7 per cent.

This, coupled with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and the attendant effects of the crisis, which triggered a fresh round of inflation globally, fueled speculation that MPC could hike rates at its meeting in March.

3.4% GDP growth

Furthermore, the NBS had also in February released a report showing that although Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.4 per cent in 2021-the highest in seven years, the country’s economy actually economy weakened further in the fourth quarter of 2021, falling to 3.98 per cent in Q4’21, from the 4.03 per cent and 5.01 per cent recorded in Q3 and Q2, respectively.

Again, however, the Committee retained the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) at 11.5 per cent, and also left other key monetary policy parameters unchanged at its meeting last month. Emefiele further explained to journalists during the post-MPC press conference that, in order to curb rising food inflation, the Committee had urged the CBN bank to sustain all its development financing initiatives.

The CBN governor thus stated: “We will ensure to improve on the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme and all other programs that we have that are meant to boost agriculture output. If agriculture output in our various products is improved, we would see further moderation in food inflation which will moderate headline inflation.

“Those are the things we would be doing. If these actions are taken, we are reasonably confident inflation will come down. We must take urgent and specific actions to address the factors that have been responsible for uptick in inflation.”

RT200 Fx Programme

In fact, as part of its on-going efforts to help reduce the nation’s exposure to volatile sources of foreign exchange and to earn more stable inflows, the CBN on February 10, unveiled another intervention scheme, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme).” Shedding light on the scheme during the Bankers’ Committee meeting held in February, Emefiele said the initiative consisted of a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports, which would help the country attain its goal of $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years.

The CBN governor explained that the new initiative would have five key anchors namely: Value-adding exports facility; non-oil commodities expansion facility; non-oil FX rebate scheme; dedicated non-oil export terminal, as well as a biannual non-oil export summit.

Specifically, he said that the new drive to boost non-oil export earnings was informed by the inadequacy of FX supply and constant pressure on the exchange rate, noting that the country’s four major sources of FX inflow: Proceeds from oil exports, proceeds from non-oil exports, diaspora remittances, and foreign direct/portfolio investments had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Emefiele also pointed out that most of the sources of FX inflows were unreliable and perennially prone to the vicissitudes of global economic developments. He said: “I believe that the lessons we have learnt from our policies on remittances can be applied in improving some aspects of FX inflow into the country. For example, we have all been witnesses to the ever-changing fortunes of oil-exporting countries.

Even those that have been reputed to manage their oil proceeds well also suffer from major shocks once oil prices plummet. “In order to avoid these sudden adjustments to our economic life, we need to focus on strategies that can help us earn more stable and sustainable inflows of foreign exchange.

We would need to follow the best practices of other countries and ensure that we protect ourselves a little bit from factors that are beyond our immediate control.”

On the value-adding export facility of scheme, he said CBN will provide concessionary and longterm funding for business people who are interested in expanding existing plants or building brand new ones for the sole purpose of adding significant value to nonoil commodities before exporting the same.

In addition, he explained that the non-oil commodities expansion facility, which is also a concessionary facility designed to significantly boost local production of exportable commodities, was aimed at ensuring that expanded and new factories that are financed by the Value-Adding Facility are not starved of inputs of raw commodities in their production cycle.

Analysts’ backing Commenting on the initiative in a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest stated: “We see the RT200 FX programme by CBN as laudable, given Nigeria’s weak agro-processing industry. With non-oil exports accounting for less than 15 per cent of Nigeria’s FX earnings, government-backed policies to raise the value of trade is a welcome development.

“Given that the African continent accounts for only three per cent of global trade, the RT200 FX programme, if successful, could significantly raise Nigeria’s contribution to global trade and raise the country’s average income and GDP.”

They, however, pointed out that for the programme to succeed, “attention must be given to structural challenges in the agro sector including security, storage, and logistical infrastructure and the Land Use Act among others.”

Conclusion

With inflationary pressures and inadequate forex clearly the biggest issues in the first three months of this year, the consensus among analysts is that initiatives such as the RT200 FX programme, are key to ensuring sustainable growth for the country’s economy

