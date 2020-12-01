CBN mandates banks to pay diaspora remittances in dollar

Apex bank issues clarification on domiciliary accounts

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed that beneficiaries of diaspora remittances through International Monetary Transfer Operators (IMTOs) should, henceforth, receive such inflows in foreign currency (US Dollar) through the designated bank of their choice.

The apex bank, which stated this in a circular to authorised dealers and the general public posted on its website yesterday, said recipients of such remittances have the option of receiving such funds either in foreign currency cash or into their ordinary domi ciliary account.

According to the CBN, “These changes are necessary to deepen the foreign exchange market, provide more liquidity and create more transparency in the administration of Diaspora remittances into Nigeria.

“In addition, these changes would help finance a future stream of investment opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora, while also guaranteeing that recipients would receive a market reflective exchange rate for their inflows.”

The apex bank also emphasized that: “Beneficiaries shall have unfettered access and utilisation to such foreign currency proceeds, either in cash and or in their domiciliary accounts.”

Before now, beneficiaries of remittances through IMTOs, who do not have domiciliary accounts, are paid the naira equivalent of the amount at what the bank considers to be the market exchange rate at that point in time.

Head of research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, recently disclosed that about 40 per cent of bank deposits in the top 10 banks in the country are in dollars.

Meanwhile, the CBN, citing what it said were “different interpretations on the operationalization of domiciliary accounts and to ensure stability of the foreign exchange market,” issued clarifications on the operations of Export Proceeds Domiciliary Accounts and Ordinary Domiciliary Accounts.

In a circular to authorized dealers and the general public posted on its website, the apex bank clarified operationalization of Export Proceeds Domiciliary accounts, stating that: “These accounts will continue to be operated based on existing regulations which allow account holders use of their funds for business operations only, with any extra funds sold in the Investors’ and Exporters’ (I&E) window.”

On Ordinary Domiciliary accounts, the regulator said: “Where accounts are funded by electronic/wire transfer, account holders will be allowed unfettered and unrestricted use of these funds for eligible transactions.

“Where accounts are funded by cash lodgements, existing regulation will continue to apply.”

According to the circular, the clarifications became necessary due to the CBN’s “vastly improved capabilities to monitor transactions, forestall money laundering and prevent the adverse effect of dollarization,” in the country’s economy.

It further stated that: “All authorized dealers and the general public are to note that Bank Verification Number (BVN) would be used to enforce compliance with these regulations.”

In February this year, the CBN had, in a tweet, announced that deposits made through electronic transfers into domiciliary accounts can only be transferred, and cannot be withdrawn as cash over the counter.

It added that cash deposits also made into domiciliary accounts can only be withdrawn as cash over the counter and not transferred out of the domiciliary account.

The two circulars issued by CBN yesterday follows an earlier circular it issued to dealers at the weekend, announcing that it had adjusted the rate licensed Bureau De Change (BDC) operators can sell the naira to N392 per dollar from N386 previously.

The apex bank said traders will purchase the dollar at N390/$1 from N384 per dollar, adding that international money transfers will be exchanged at the banks at N388 per dollar from N382/$1.

It is the third time this year the CBN has weakened the naira as it tries to curb demand for dollars amid falling external reserves occasioned by the sharp drop in the price of oil as well as the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

In the last few days, the naira has plunged to a three-year low on the parallel market, dropping to N500 per dollar.

