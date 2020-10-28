Business

CBN: Manufacturing PMI rises in October

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 49.4 index points in October, up from 46.9 in the previous month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which stated this in its latest PMI survey report, posted on its website yesterday, also said that the PMI for the non-manufacturing sector eased to 46.3 points in October, up from 41.9 in September. According to the CBN, “a composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding.

50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting.” The report partly reads: “The Manufacturing PMI in the month of October stood at 49.4 index points, indicating slowing contraction in the manufacturing sector compared with the last five months. Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, six subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: Electrical equipment, Transportation equipment, Printing & related support activities, Chemical & pharmaceutical products, Textile, apparel, leather & footwear and Cement The remaining eight subsectors reported contractions in the following order: Primary metal, Petroleum & coal products, Paper products, Fabricated metal products, Furniture & related products, Nonmetallic mineral products, Plastics & rubber products and Food, beverage & tobacco products.”

Also, the report showed that the production level index in October 2020 stood at 50.0 points for the manufacturing sector, indicating halting in contraction which commenced since May 2020. Similarly, the new orders index expanded at 51.2 points in October from contraction in the previous month. In the same vein, the manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 51.8 points in October 2020, indicating that the supplier delivery time expanded for the sixth consecutive month

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MTN seeks to sell stake in Jumia

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Group Limited is planning to sell part or all of its $243 million interest in Jumia Technologies AG as Africa’s biggest wireless carrier looks to pay down debt and enter new markets. According to Bloomberg, MTN, which had previously marked the online retailer as a non-core business, is reviving plans for a sale after […]
Business

Safakish: Why FDA authorised commercialisation of our product

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) recently authorized the marketing of IQOS, the electronic tobacco heated system by Philip Morris International, one of the world’s tobacco manufacturing companies. Managing Director of the firm in Nigeria, Mr. Bahman Safakish, speaks on the FDA’s decision and what it implies for Nigeria and Africa With […]
Business

BVN enrolments rise by 1.3m in 3 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

INCREASE Though still low-paced, increase in the number of accounts linked to BVN in the country has remained steady   Enrolments for the Biometric Verification Number (BVN) by bank account owners in the country rose by 1.3 million in the last three months, New Telegraph has learnt.   According to the data released by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: