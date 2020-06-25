CBN: Manufacturing PMI slides further to 41.1 in June

The Coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the Nigerian economy as the latest Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report indicates contraction in the manufacturing sector for the second consecutive month.

The report, which was posted on CBN’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI for June dropped further to 41.1 from 42.4points in the previous month.

According to the apex bank, “a composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding. 50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting.”

“Of the 14 surveyed sub-sectors in the review month, five, electrical equipment; cement; petroleum & coal products; transportation equipment and paper products reported growth (above the bank’s 50% threshold).

“The remaining nine subsectors, comprising printing & related support activities; textile, apparel, leather & footwear; primary metal; plastics & rubber products; nonmetallic mineral products; fabricated metal products; food, beverage & tobacco products; chemical & pharmaceutical products and furniture & related products, reported declines.”

Apart from the manufacturing supplier delivery time index, which stood at 60.9 points in June 2020, indicating growth in supplier delivery time index for the second time, the CBN report showed the production level, new orders as well as raw materials indexes for the manufacturing sector, all further further from the levels recorded in May 2020.

According to the CBN, the employment level index in June 2020 stood at 38.8 points, indicating decline in employment level index for the third month.

