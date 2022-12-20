CBN: Microfinance banks’ assets rise 8.26% to N1.41trn

The total assets of the country’s microfinance banks (MFBs) increased by 8.26 per cent to N1.41trillion at the end of June 2022, from N1.30trillion, at end- December 2021, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. Total assets of the sub-sector stood at N1.22trillion in H1’21, according to the CBN’s 2021 Half year Economic Report.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the first half of this year released last week, the apex bank said the increase in the total assets of the subsector in the first half of 2022 was due to the licensing of nine Unit MFBs during the review period and growth in net loans and advances, cash and bank balances and fixed assets.

According to the report, “during the review period, nine Unit MFBs were licensed, bringing the total to 875 (9 National, 134 State and 732 Unit MFBs), compared with 866 (9 National, 134 State and 723 Unit MFBs) at end- December 2021. The total assets of the subsector increased by 8.26 per cent to N1,408.58 billion, at end- June 2022, from N1,301.11 billion, at end-December 2021. “The increase was due to the newly licensed MFBs and growth in net loans and advances, cash and bank balances, and fixed assets.

Similarly, net loans and advances increased by 5.94 per cent to N955.23 billion, at end-June 2022, compared with N901.66 billion, at end-December 2021, while fixed assets increased by 141.93 per cent to N35.45 billion, at end-June 2022, from N14.65 billion, at end-December 2021. Cash increased by 96.09 per cent to N32.74 billion, at end-June 2022, compared with N16.70 billion, at end- December 2021.”

The report further stated: “Shareholders’ funds increased by 8.74 per cent to N173.83 billion at end- June 2022, compared with N159.86 billion at end- December 2021, owing largely to capital injection and retained earnings.

Similarly, takings from other banks increased by 707.52 per cent to N133.93 billion at end-June 2022, from N16.58 billion at end-December 2021, while deposits increased by 10.26 per cent to N453.99 billion, from N411.74 billion. However, long-term loans declined by 12.95 per cent to N390.36 billion at end-June 2022, from N448.43 billion at end-December 2021.”

