Business

CBN: Microfinance banks’ assets rise 8.26% to N1.41trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The total assets of the country’s microfinance banks (MFBs) increased by 8.26 per cent to N1.41trillion at the end of June 2022, from N1.30trillion, at end- December 2021, latest data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. Total assets of the sub-sector stood at N1.22trillion in H1’21, according to the CBN’s 2021 Half year Economic Report.

In its Financial Stability Report (FSR) for the first half of this year released last week, the apex bank said the increase in the total assets of the subsector in the first half of 2022 was due to the licensing of nine Unit MFBs during the review period and growth in net loans and advances, cash and bank    balances and fixed assets.

According to the report, “during the review period, nine Unit MFBs were licensed, bringing the total to 875 (9 National, 134 State and 732 Unit MFBs), compared with 866 (9 National, 134 State and 723 Unit MFBs) at end- December 2021. The total assets of the subsector increased by 8.26 per cent to N1,408.58 billion, at end- June 2022, from N1,301.11 billion, at end-December 2021. “The increase was due to the newly licensed MFBs and growth in net loans and advances, cash and bank balances, and fixed assets.

Similarly, net loans and advances increased by 5.94 per cent to N955.23 billion, at end-June 2022, compared with N901.66 billion, at end-December 2021, while fixed assets increased by 141.93 per cent to N35.45 billion, at end-June 2022, from N14.65 billion, at end-December 2021. Cash increased by 96.09 per cent to N32.74 billion, at end-June 2022, compared with N16.70 billion, at end- December 2021.”

The report further stated: “Shareholders’ funds increased by 8.74 per cent to N173.83 billion at end- June 2022, compared with N159.86 billion at end- December 2021, owing largely to capital injection and retained earnings.

Similarly, takings from other banks increased by 707.52 per cent to N133.93 billion at end-June 2022, from N16.58 billion at end-December 2021, while deposits increased by 10.26 per cent to N453.99 billion, from N411.74 billion. However, long-term loans declined by 12.95 per cent to N390.36 billion at end-June 2022, from N448.43 billion at end-December 2021.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

How Zik Prize spotlights Danbatta’s record

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has, no doubt, been very eventful in the last five years. Based on several positive regulatory initiatives of the Umar Danbattaled Nigerian Communications Commission, the helmsman was recently awarded the prestigious Zik Prize. SAMSON AKINTARO in this report examines why he was counted among top achievers this year. The Executive Vice Chairman […]
Business

NAICOM tasks AIO on African market development

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Suffice to state that insurance operators and regulators across the continent have agreed that the African insurance market is in dare need of serious collaboration and synergy as they look inward to make an impact.   The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has called on the leadership of African Insurance Organistion (AIO) to work towards strengthening […]
Business

SON uncovers 200 containers of substandard tyres

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…Importers of seized substandard products to bear evacuation cost in feature –Salim   The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) uncovered a warehouse in a remote area of Ogun State where 200 containers of substandard tyres were hidden.   This came as the standards body recently stated that purveyors are devising new methods by taking advantage […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica