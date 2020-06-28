Business

CBN moves to boost foreign reserves to support naira

…as FG opens talk with World Bank, others on $6.5bn loan

 

 

he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strive to increase its foreign reserves to safeguard the value of the naira currency and has put in place measures to curb speculation, it said on Thursday.

 

 

The statement came as Nigeria’s economy takes a battering from both the new coronavirus pandemic and a global oil price crash. In an effort to stem the worst effects, the government is turning to foreign reserves and ramping up debt.

 

 

Nigeria’s reserves declined $8.5 billion to around $36 billion in May, the Central Bank said. The naira, quoted at 360 on the official market, is trading on the unofficial black market at around 445 to the dollar on Friday.

 

 

Dollar shortages have plagued Nigeria’s economy since the global oil price crash slashed government revenues and weakened the naira.

 

 

The CBN statement did not say by how much it wants to increase reserves or whether it saw an equilibrium exchange rate of the naira against the U.S. dollar.

 

 

On Wednesday the bank said it would work towards the gradual unification of exchange rates across all forex windows, echoing a similar call by the finance minister a week earlier.

 

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, operates a multiple exchange rate regime, which it has used to manage pressure on the currency and to absorb the impact of low oil prices.

 

 

Meanwhile, there is indication the Federal Government is in discussions with the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to raise $6.5 billion, the finance ministry said in a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

 

 

The coronavirus outbreak and a sharp fall in oil prices have magnified headwinds in the Nigerian economy, triggering a historic decline in growth and large financing needs.

 

 

The Central Bank has put Nigeria’s balance of payment gap at $14 billion for 2020 and said that a wider deficit will be funded through a combination of reserves and financing from multilateral lenders.

 

 

Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told an investor call on Tuesday that the World Bank will meet on the Nigerian funding request on Aug. 6 and that the government was also in talks with regional lender Afrexim Bank for a new loan, according to someone on the call.

 

 

In the presentation document seen by Reuters, Ahmed said the government needed $6.5 billion, did not plan to issue a Eurobond this year, and would draw $150 million from its sovereign wealth fund to augment revenue disbursements.

 

 

In April the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria to support its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

 

