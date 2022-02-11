CBN moves to cut forex supply to banks

…targets $200bn repatriation in 3 years

…extends 5% interest on all COVID-19 facilities

The era of deposit money banks (DMBs) relying on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for forex supply will soon be over. Before the end of this year, banks may not have the opportunity to come to CBN for their forex needs. They (banks) will be required to fund clients that want to generate their export proceeds. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after the Bankers’ Committee Meeting.

This came as the CBN, in conjunction with Bankers’ Committee, rolled out a number initiatives aimed at repatriating $200 billion proceeds from non-oil exports back to the country over the next three to five years. In addition, the apex bank yesterday approved extension of the five per cent concessionary interest rate on all intervention facilities granted in the wake of Covid-19 till March 1, 2023 from the earlier grace period of March 1, 2022. Emefiele, who communicated the outcome of the Bankers’ Committee meeting to the media, lamented progression in the decline of the country’s economic fortunes by abandoning nonoil export commodities for oil crude export. The non-oil export incentive is tagged “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation,” a set of policies, plans and programmes for non-oil exports that will enable Nigeria attain her lofty yet attainable goal of $200 billion in forex repatriation, exclusively from non-oil exports, over the next three to five years. The RT200 programme is anchored on five planks designed to revive and ignite the country’s non-oil exports.

They are: value-adding exports facility, non-oil commodities expansion facility, non-oil FX rebate scheme, dedicated non-oil export terminal and bi-annual non-oil export summit. Asked how banks would key into a new race of $200 billion in FX repatriation without disrupting existing forex supply equilibrium that guarantees their dependence on CBN for forex supply, Emefiele said, in the new era, banks would have no choice but to tag along.

“Banks don’t have a choice, and I said so in the meeting this morning. “I said the era is coming to an end because your customer needs $100 million FX or $200 million; and you want to pack all the dollars and pass it to the CBN to give you dollars. It is coming to an end because before or about the latest end of this year. We will tell them don’t come to CBN for FX again, go and fund, generate your export proceeds. “Fund people who want to generate export proceeds, when those export proceeds come, we will fund them at five per cent for you. When those export proceeds come, they will earn a rebate.

That’s how we can help you. “When those proceeds come, sell them to your customers, but to say that you will continue to come to CBN to give you dollars, we will stop it so they don’t have a choice,” he said. “FX import/export is their bread and butter. We are saying we will give it back to them and they just accept it, maybe they are lucky. “We will say you only come to CBN when we see the record of export proceeds you have generated and we will say okay, we will give you 10 or five per cent of it. You must go and join the race, build your foreign exchange from your export customers to fund your import customers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...