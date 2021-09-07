CBN: MPC meeting to hold next week

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday announced a rescheduling of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to September 16 and 17, 2021.

The apex bank did not give any reason for the decision to bring the meeting, which according to MPC’s 2021 meeting calendar should have held on September 20 and 21, 2021, forward by a few days.

Analysts note that while the CBN usually sticks strictly to its MPC meeting calendar, the regulator usually reschedules meetings that fall on public holidays.

For instance, the CBN rescheduled the MPC meeting in May last year after the dates for the meeting coincided with public holidays declared by the Federal Government to celebrate the Muslim Eid-el Fitr holidays.

In a report released at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Ltd, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, predicted that the MPC is likely to bring down the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- by 0.5 per cent to 11 per cent per cent at its meeting this month.

He said: “The MPC will likely bring down MPR by 0.5 per cent to 11 per cent supported by sustained positive growth rate (5.01%) and continued moderation in inflation rate (16.8% in August) while other interest rates remain constant.”

