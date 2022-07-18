Business

CBN, MPC plan new direction for monetary policy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said that the Monetary Policy Committee will chart a new course for an improved monetary policy and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that will provide direction for monetary policy in Nigeria. The governor said this at a Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Strategic Retreat in Lakowe, Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos on Friday.

The retreat has “Monetary Policy Implementation in a Digitally-Evolving Developing Economy’’, as its theme.

Emefiele said that technology and innovation was playing a major role in output growth and economic development in Nigeria, hence the need to explore new ways of adapting monetary policy tools to improving the contribution of technology and innovations to the growth equation.

He said that monetary policy had been severely challenged, as its policy space narrowed significantly, in some cases, paradoxically and necessitating the need to rethink monetary policy in the context of emerging challenges and economic transformation.

“I, therefore, commend our choice of the theme of this retreat ‘Monetary Policy Implementation in a Digitally-Evolving Developing Economy’. “The evolution of FinTechs, Cryptocurrencies, Digital Payments, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, have changed the functioning of the financial and banking sectors, both globally and domestically.

“Therefore, the urgent call for the need to rethink financial  system regulation, supervision and monetary policy implementation,’’ the CBN governor said.

According to Emefiele, whereas, innovations come with lot of risks and uncertainties for the sectors, they also have many benefits for positive economic transformation, particularly, financial inclusion which has been the principal catalyst for inclusive growth, poverty reduction and employment generation.

The governor also said that the apex bank had championed the financial inclusion principle to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the recent launch of the eNaira.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Customs inspector seeks CG’s help over unpaid salaries

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

An Inspector of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adashannu Babatunde Ibrahim, has urged the Customs Comptroller General, Col Hameed Ali (rtd), to intervene in his withheld salaries since 2011.   He said that trouble started when he could not fill the annual emolument form as he was sick of pulmonary tuberculosis at his duty post […]
Business

Experts: No gains for Nigeria except PIA is properly implemented

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Investment experts have said the passage of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law could have positive long-term effects for both Nigeria’s public finances and oil & gas production, but the impact will depend on details of implementation. A statement from Fitch Ratings said the PIA is unlikely to have a significant near- to medium-term […]
Business

ISPs rise by 26.5% in one year

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

With the licensing of additional company last week, the number of Internet Service Providers (ISP) in Nigeria has increased to 191. Within one year, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed additional 40 companies as the number increased from 151 in 2021 to 191 in May, 2022.   Following the approval of license for Elon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica