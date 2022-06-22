News Top Stories

CBN: N5.92bn worth of loans guaranteed under ACGSF in 2021

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that a total of 31,666 loans valued at N5.92 billion were guaranteed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGS) in 2021. The Branch Controller, Lagos Branch at the CBN, Mr Baribokola Koyo, stated this at the ACGSF Best Farmers of the year’s awards, held in Lagos yesterday. Koyo, who was represented at the event by the acting Branch controller, Mr Ukanyirioha Nnaemeka, said that since its establishment in 1977, the ACGSF has been consistently facilitating access to finance to farmers in the country. He noted that it was customary for the apex bank to reward participants in the scheme who have, “shown exceptional promise and dedication” to growing the country’s agricultural sector despite its numerous challenges .

According to him: “The previous year was particularly difficult with businesses trying to recover from the after effects of a global pandemic. This further underscored the importance of a nation’s ability to feed itself. It is evidence that our commitment in rebuilding our agricultural might as a nation is crucial not only for our subsistence but also our economic relevance on a global scale.” He further stated that the awards are not only a reflection of the CBN’s commitment to agricultural development but are also in line with the bank’s core values.

Koyo said as the apex bank through its Development Finance Department continues to design and implement measures to improve food security by facilitating access to finance to the agricultural sector, Congratulating the awardees, the Branch Controller said he was confident that Nigeria: “Was on its way to solidifying its place as the food basket of Africa and indeed the world.” Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae, who was represented by Mr. Olushina Shobande, commended the CBN on its partnership with the state government.

 

