CBN: Naira redesign aimed at tackling counterfeiting

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the urgent need to address counterfeiting and hoarding are the key reasons behind its naira redesign plan Deputy Director, Currency Operations Department, CBN, Mrs Amina Abdulmalik, said this yesterday at the apex bank’s special day, at the ongoing 36th Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos. She said: “We have a huge challenge of counterfeiting; Nigerians have set up factories and are just churning out banknotes because those banknotes don’t come back into the banking system. “Wearenotabletofishout the counterfeits; and most central banks in the world redesignwhentheyseethelevel of counterfeits growing.

But if you don’t have confidence in your bank notes then there’s a problem. “Also hoarding is another challenge; people simply love to keep this money at home, becauseof thathoarding, you find out that 84 per cent of our currency incirculationisoutside the bank. “Whoeverdoesthatisinto illegal activities, like kidnapping. If you are afraid of taking your bank notes to the bank, then you have some-thing to hide.”

Abdulmalik also pointed out that the issuance of currency involved lots of activities. According to the deputy director, “before we issue currency, we have to plan, we have to determine the volume of bank notes that will be appropriate for the economy. This, we have been doing overthe years andonce this is done we have to send it to our Security Printing and Minting company to print.

“They are CBN’s sole printer. We have a printer in Lagos and Abuja, and that is whereCBNdoesalltheprinting of currency. “When printing is done, we have to distribute, distributing the currency around Nigeria is lots of work which involves lots of logistic and costs. “The bank notes we issued are meant to come back where they will be processed into fit and unfit.

The unfit notes are meant to be withdrawn and the fit ones reissued. “Unfortunately, in Nigeria, once we issue, the notes disappear. These are the challenges around currency management that necessitated us to do a redesign.” She also noted that the naira redesign plan was an opportunity for businesses involved in Cash-In-Transit (CIT) activities as the CBN was ready to outsource responsibilities to such companies. She said: “We registered CIT companies, if you go to our website, you will see the requirements, you can move cash, that aspect of distribution, we can outsource to the private sector. So it’s something that we expect Nigerians that have the resources to do.

“You can also participate in processing, you can go to our website, you will see the requirements, if you have the required capital, we can outsource that to you.” In his address at the event, Director, Corporate Communications Department at the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, urged Nigerians to treat the naira with “utmost dignity” as it is a symbol of “national pride.” Nwanisobi, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Sam Okogbue, also spoke on the CBN’s naira redesign plan, stressing that Nigerians must return all the current N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes to their banks before the regulator’s January 31, deadline.

