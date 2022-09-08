Business

CBN, NEXIM, others for FICAN 2022 conference

The 2022 annual conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN) will hold in Lagos on September 17 and 18, 2022. According to a press release, the conference, with the theme: “Boosting Domestic Capacity for Sustainable Export Earnings,” is being supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM), the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Heritage Bank Plc and other key financial institutions as well as agencies that have reiterated their commitment towards supporting local productive activities that will boost the country’s export earnings.

Specifically, other institutions that are supporting the conference include the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Bank of Industry (BOI), Sterling Bank, Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Strategic Effects Limited, First City Monument Bank, Polaris Bank, Wema Bank, Sparkle Nigeria Limited, Union Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Others are Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bank of Industry (BOI), Starlink Nigeria Limited and Fidelity Bank.

The statement further revealed that seasoned experts and leaders in the financial services sector will serve as panelists at the conference’s media interactive session which has as its sub-themes: Effective Implementation of the CBN RT 200 FX Programme; Role of Standardisation in Nigeria’s Non-oil Export and Addressing Impediments to Commodity Exports.

 

