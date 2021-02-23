Business

CBN, NFIU reverse $3m Cryptocurrency fraud

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has reversed a $3 million fraud back to a country.
The fraud was perpetuated through the usage of Cryptocurrency.
Speaking before a Senate Joint Committee on Tuesday, the Director and Chief Executive Officer of NFIU, Modibbo Haman, informed the lawmakers that Cryptocurrencies are being used to perpetuate fraud.
According to Haman: “We reversed more than $3 million fraud back to the country with CBN.
“The fraud was carried out through Cryptocurrency.”
The NFIU Director added that the decision taken by the CBN on Cryptocurrency was in the best interest  of the country.
The CBN had through its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced a ban on trading in Cryptocurrency.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Visa, GIG Logistics partner to enhance eCommerce

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Visa has announced a partnership with a logistics provider, GIG Logistics (GIGL), to introduce a special eCommerce tariff for small businesses in Nigeria. The collaboration allows merchants who have signed up on the Visa Small Business Hub access to a discounted tariff plan for their logistics needs with the foremost logistics provider. According to the […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak with N42bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.3 per cent to halt gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, […]
Business

OPS backs Ehingbeti summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As preparation for Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Summit, holding on February 16 -18, 2021 intensifies, the organised private sector (OPS) has reaffirmed commitment to continued deployment of the platform as a channel for setting developmental agenda for Lagos State. Speaking at a stakeholders’ conference, recently, where key private sector operators in Nigeria gathered for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica