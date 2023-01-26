Business

CBN, NIBSS to launch national domestic card scheme today

The national domestic card scheme, an initiative of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria InterBank Settlement Systems Plc (NIBSS) and the Bankers’ Committee, will take off today, the apex bank has announced. The launch of the card scheme was initially scheduled for January 16, 2023, In a statement he issued on October 25 last year, the Director, Corporate Communications Department, at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, had announced that the national domestic card scheme is aimed at promoting stability, inclusion and growth in the financial and payment system.

He said that the scheme was also expected to foster innovation within the Nigerian domestic market, while enabling African and international interoperability, allowing banks and other institutions to offer a variety of solutions including debit, credit, virtual, loyalty and tokenised cards amongst others. The apex bank’s spokesman also pointed out that the scheme could also be leveraged as a platform for the seamless dissemination of government-to-person payments and other social impact initiatives, enhancing financial access and supporting the growth of a robust and inclusive digital economy. He noted that domesticating the card scheme would further enhance data sovereignty, enabling the development of locally relevant products and services and reduces demands on foreign exchange.

 

