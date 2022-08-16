CBN: Nigeria owes IMF, World Bank, AfDB $18.96bn

Commitment 47.4% of total $39.97bn debt

As at March ending this year, Nigeria owed the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), a total of $18.96 billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

The apex bank, which stated this in its Economic Report for Q1’22 released over the weekend, noted that the debt owed to the three multilateral lenders accounted for 47.4 per cent of the country’s public sector external debt stock which stood at $39.97 billion as at end of March 2022.

The report stated: “External Debt Nigeria’s public sector external debt stock at end-March 2022 stood at $39.97 billion (9.2 per cent of GDP). A breakdown showed that the multilateral loans, from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and African Development Bank Group, amounted to $18.96 billion, accounting for 47.4 per cent of thetotal.

Thesumof $15.92 billion or 39.8 per cent of the total was borrowed from commercial sources in the form of Euro and Diaspora Bonds. “Loans from bilateral sources was $4.50 billion, or 11.3 per cent of the total, whilepromissorynoteswere $0.59 billion, or 1.5 per cent of the total debt stock. The external debt service stood at $0.55 billion at end-March 2022, relative to $0.29 billion in the preceding quarter.

A breakdown shows that the principal repayment was $0.15 billion, accounting for 27.3 per cent of the entire payment. Interest payment totalled $0.36 billion, or 65.6 per cent of the total, while other payments made up the balance.

“An analysis of interest payments showed that interest payment ($0.25 billion) on commercial borrowings accounted for 69.4 per cent of the total; multilateral institutions ($0.06 billion) accounted for 16.7 per cent of the total, while interest payments on bilateral loans accounted for the balance.”

The report noted that while public borrowing was in tandem with the Federal Government’s Medium- Term Debt Strategy (2020- 2023), debt levels remained elevated inthereviewperiod.

Specifically, the report said:“AtN41.604billionatend- March 2022, total public debt outstanding rose by 5.2 per centrelativetothelevelatend- December 2021. Domestic debt accounted for 60.1 per cent of total debt, while external debt obligations constituted 39.9 per cent.”

The report further indicates that of the total public debt outstanding, FGN (including State governments’ external debt, which forms part of the FGN’s contingent liability) accounted for N36,761.22 billion, while the state government’s domestic debt stock accounted for the balance of N4,842.84 billion.

In addition, the report shows that FGN domestic debt stood at N20,144.03 billion, withFGNbondissues maintaining its dominance, accounting for 70.7 per cent of the total domestic debt, followed by Treasury Bills (21.9 per cent), Promissory Notes (3.8 per cent), FGN Sukuk (3.0 per cent), and others (0.6 per cent).

On holders of Nigeria’s external debt, which stood at N16,617.19 billion, the report stated that multilateral, commercial and bilateral loans accounted for 47.4 per cent, 39.8 per cent and 11.3 per cent, respectively, while “other” loans constituted 1.5 per cent.

“Debt service obligations in 2022Q1, amounted to N897.17 billion, compared withN428.60billionin2021Q4. The rise was attributed to the principal repayments and redemption of matured debt obligations,” the report said.

According to the World Bank’s financial statements for fiscal year 2022 released a few weeks ago, Nigeria owed the International BankforReconstructionand Development (IBRD) and the International Development Association (IDA) a total $13.04billion as of June 30, 2022.

The IBRD lends to governments of middleincome and creditworthy low-income countries while the IDA provides concessionary loans and grants to governments of the poorest countries.

A breakdown of the financial statements shows that Nigeria’s debt to the IDA and IBRD stood at $12.55billion and $486million respectively as of June 30, 2022, compared to $11.97billion and $410.60million in December 32, 2021.

Furthermore, the World Bank’s Fiscal Year 2022 audited financial statements for IDA indicate that Nigeria occupies the fourth position on the organisation’s list of top debtors, with $13billion IDA debt stock as of June 30, 2022. The World Bank recently warned that while Nigeria’s debt remains sustainable, it is costly and could become unsustainable in the event of macro-fiscal shocks.

The Bretton Woods institution also expressed concerns over the country’s rising cost of debt servicing, which according to it, is disrupting public investments and critical service delivery spending.

