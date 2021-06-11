CBN: Nigeria to launch digital currency before year-end

…assures genuine travellers of forex availability

Nigeria will have its own digital currency before the end of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The Director, Information Technology (IT) Department at the apex bank, Rakiya Mohammed, disclosed this yesterday at a virtual press conference held after the Bankers’ Committee meeting.

The press conference had in attendance, the Director, Banking Supervision at the CBN, Haruna Mustafa, Group Managing Director/ CEO, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, MD, Ecobank Nige-ria, Patrick Akinwuntan, MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD/ CEO, Abubakar Suleiman, MD/CEO, Sterling Bank and Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Osita Nwanisobi. Briefing journalists on issues discussed at the meeting, Mohammed said: “Officials of the CBN have been exploring the digital currency technology for over two years.

There are two types of fiat currency, the notes and coins. The CBN digital currency will be a third type of currency. It will supplement cash. Rather than carry cash about, you have the money in your phone.” Citing a recently released EFInA report, which indicated that the nation was at about 60 per cent in terms of financial inclusion, compared with a target of 80 per cent at the end of the year, Mohammed said steps needed to be taken to raise the percentage of the nation’s financial inclusion drive. She stated that the proposed CBN digital currency would enhance the financial inclusion drive and reduce the cost of cash management, while enabling innovations in the nation’s financial market.

She said that a central governance structure would be set up to address all associated risks with a view to ensuring that the Nigerian public get the best technology for the digital currency, which will be launched before the end of the year. Also speaking at the session, Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, said that the committee discussed ongoing plans by the industry to launch a domestic card. He stated that the aim was to ensure that all card schemes were registered locally. According to him, this will boost payment systems efficiency and help conserve foreign exchange for the country.

In her remarks, Fidelity Bank boss, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that the CBN assured the Bankers’ Committee of its readiness to provide sufficient foreign exchange for all those who have legitimate need for forex through the banks. She said: “Summer is a pressure period for forex, as people will be demanding forex for BTA, PTA, medical bills, school fees and other transactions. The CBN says it will make enough forex available, that we should make the information available on all our platforms and that we should not turn anyone back on account of non-availability of forex. We were asked to come back to the CBN to request more if we exhaust our stocks. “Banks have also been encouraged to provide forex to Small and Medium Enterprises that require the importation of their machinery and equipment.” Similarly, the MD of Sterling Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said: “CBN has provided sufficient forex for genuine Nigerian travelers and to do legitimate businesses so there is no need to go to any alternative market.” Ecobank Nigeria MD, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, said that the banks and the CBN would work more closely to assist the SMEs sub-sector in other to accelerate jobs and wealth creation, especially in post- COVID-19 era in all regions of the country.

