CBN: Nigerian banks still resilient, sound

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again reiterated the resilience, safety and soundness of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions under its supervision.

 

Speaking with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the CBN, slated for Monday and Tuesday, , the Acting Director,

Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the Nigerian banking system had proven to be very sturdy in spite of the global challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). He made this clarification in response to some stories circulating in the social media attacking the soundness and safety of some Nigerian lenders.

 

He stated that routine bank examination and stress test for financial institutions operating in the country indicated that no DMB licensed by the CBN is currently under any form of financial distress, adding that the lenders have adequate capital to absorb unexpected losses that may arise.

 

In line with the regulator’s resolve to ensure adherence to prudential standards, Nwanisobi said the CBN continues to monitor the activities of banks in order to ensure that no individual or institution breaches the laid down guidelines.

 

He, therefore, advised the banking public to disregard any report alleging insolvency in the Nigerian banking sector. He also reiterated the desire of the apex bank to prioritize financial inclusion as a measured approach to increasing the number of adults included in financial services provided by banks in the country.

 

Nwanisobi, thus urged members of the banking public to take advantage of the services provided by the banks, particularly the intervention programmes initiated by the CBN, to enhance their economic status and contribute to overall national development.

 

Sunday Telegraph reports that the CBN’s MPC had noted in the communiqué it issued at the end of its last meeting that the banking industry was in good health.

 

According to the communiqué, “The Capital Adequacy Ratio and the liquidity ratio both remained above their prudential limits at 15.8 and 38.9 per cent, respectively. “The Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) at 5.89 per cent in April 2021 showed progressive improvement compared with 6.6 per cent in April 2020.”

