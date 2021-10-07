CBN: Nigeria’s payment system attracts $500m investment in five years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the high level of confidence in the country ‘s payment system led to firms run by Nigerian founders attracting investment of about $500million between 2015 and 2020. CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this yesterday at the kick off of the 31st CBN’s seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors holding in Enugu. He, however, noted that despite the impressive growth recorded in country’s payment system ,about 36 percent of adult Nigerians still do not have access to financial services.

Mr Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Edward Adamu, stated that improving access to finance for individuals and businesses through digital channels would help improve financial inclusion, lower the cost of transactions, and increase the flow of credit to businesses. Describing choice of the workshop’ theme: “Trends in Nigerian payments system: Regulating the Fintech digital playing field,” as apt, considering the increasingly evolving banking landscape characterised by acceleration in the digitalisation of financial services facilitated by Fintechs, open banking and emerging new technologies, the CBN Governor said that the workshop was timely. He recounted past effort by the apex bank in advancing the boundaries of payments system; areas it had ensured speedy progress and what the bank planned for the future of payments system in Nigeria, which he said would soon be the hub of payments in Africa.

“In a couple of days from now, the Central Bank of Nigeria will be unveiling its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the eNaira, making Nigeria one of the first countries in Africa, and indeed the globe, to adopt the digitization of its national currency. However, to appreciate the latest technology, it is proper to cast our minds back to how we got to this point. “As you are aware, the payments system of any country plays a pivotal role in its economy, being the channel through which financial resources flow from one segment of the economy to the other

