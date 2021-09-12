Business

CBN: No need to convert customers’ forex into naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again dismissed speculation in some quarters that it was planning to convert the foreign exchange (FX) in domiciliary accounts of bank customers into naira. In a press release made available to journalists yesterday, which was signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the apex bank said that a circular, circulating in social media circles, purportedly issued by its Trade and Exchange Department, stating that all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and members of the public are to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira, is a fake document.

 

The CBN, which noted that it had also dismissed a similar speculation a few weeks ago, emphasized that it: “Has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action,” adding that: “The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market.”

 

The CBN’s press release reads in part: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake circulation, in social media circles, of a circular with a fake CBN logo curiously dated ‘13 September 2021’, and purportedly issued by its Trade and Exchange Department to the effect that all Deposit Money Banks, International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and members of the public are to convert domiciliary account holdings into naira.

 

“We wish to reiterate that the Bank has not contemplated, and will never contemplate, any such line of action. The speculation is a completely false narrative aimed at triggering panic in the foreign exchange market.

 

“It will be recalled that the Bank had previously assured members of the public that there was no plan whatsoever to convert the foreign exchange in the domiciliary accounts of customers into Naira in order to check purported shortage of availability of the United States dollars.

 

“Operators of domiciliary accounts and other members of the banking public are therefore advised to completely disregard these fictitious documents and malicious rumors, and go about their legitimate foreign exchange transactions, as we have no doubt that these rumors are only aimed at impugning the integrity of the CBN and activating chaos in the system.”

 

According to the press release, members of the public should note that any circular issued by the apex bank is posted on its website (www.cbn.gov.ng).

 

The regulator also warned corporate bodies and members of the public against the unauthorized use of its logo. It said it had drawn the attention of appropriate authorities to the illegal act and culprits will be sanctioned accordingly.

