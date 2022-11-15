CBN: Non-oil forex inflow hits N5.49trn in six months

The country recorded total foreign exchange inflow of N5.49 trillion ($12.43 billion) from non-oil sources in the first six months of this year, data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

According to the Economic Report for the second quarter of 2022, recently released by the CBN, foreign exchange receipts from non-oil sources, which came in through the apex bank, rose to $6.27 billion in Q2, compared with $6.16 billion in the preceding quarter.

This means that total forex receipts from non-oil sources viz the CBN in the first half of this year amounted to $12.43billion.

However, the report also indicates that foreign exchange inflow through autonomous sources, which increased to $11.09 billion from $9.99 billion in the preceding period, was “driven mainly by the rise in non-oil export receipts and Invisibles purchases.”

The report said: “The economy recorded a rise in the net foreign exchange inflow on account of increased receipts from crude oil, non-oil sources and invisible purchases. Foreign exchange inflow into the economy increased by 12.7 per cent to $19.86 billion, compared with $17.62 billion in the preceding quarter.

“The development was driven by the 14.9 per cent and 11.1 per cent increased inflow through the CBN and the autonomous sources, respectively. Foreign exchange inflow through the Bank at $8.77 billion, rose above the $7.63 billion in the preceding quarter. “Disaggregation shows that receipts from oil-related sources increased by 70.3 per cent to $2.50 billion, relative to the value in the first quarter.

Similarly, receipts from non-oil sources rose to $6.27 billion, compared with $6.16 billion in the preceding quarter. “Foreign exchange inflow through autonomous sources also increased to $11.09 billion from $9.99 billion in the preceding period, driven mainly by the rise in non-oil export receipts and Invisibles purchases.”

Analysts attribute the increase in non-oil export earnings in recent times to efforts by the CBN to help end the country’s reliance on crude oil exports as the main source of its foreign exchange earnings. For instance, in addition to the several intervention schemes it had already introduced to boost nonoil export earnings, the CBN, on February 10, unveiled a fresh scheme, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” which consists of a set of policies and plans for nonoil exports that would help the country attain its goal of attracting $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years.

One of the highlights of the programme is its non-oil FX rebate feature, which is a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriation sold directly into the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window to boost liquidity in the market.

Specifically, the guidelines of the non-oil FX rebate feature of the scheme show that the CBN would be offering N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the I&E window to Authorised Dealers and Banks (ADBs) for other third party use and $35 for every $1 repatriated and sold at the I&E Window for own use on eligible transactions only.

The guidelines also indicate that payment of incentive will be made on quarterly basis and that the accounts of exporters that qualify for rebates would be credited latest one week after the end of the quarter

