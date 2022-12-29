Business

CBN notifies banks of FATF’s updated list

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has notified banks and other financial institutions in the country of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) the inclusion of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on its list of countries subject to increased monitoring and the removal of Nicaragua and Pakistan from the list which is also known as “grey list” of nations that are deficient in stamping out financial corruption, including money laundering and anti-terrorist financing.

In a statement posted on its website yesterday, the CBN said that the development brought the number of jurisdictions subject to increased monitoring by the FATF to 23, adding that the FATF included Myanmar on the list of countries designated as “High Risk” jurisdictions that are subject to implementation of counter measures.

 

