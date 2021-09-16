Business

CBN, NSIA to lead discussions at FICAN summit

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) are set to lead discussions at a summit on Infrastructure, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) financing. The summit is part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary celebration and 2021 Annual Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN). A statement from the association said the theme of the conference scheduled to hold on September 25th and 26th, 2021 at Ikeja Lagos is: “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for Inclusive Growth in Post- COVID-19 Economy.”

It would bring together leaders in the banking, technology, SMEs fields, including regulators and government agencies as they explore areas Nigeria can mobilize patient funds for infrastructure development and upgrade. The statement further revealed that seasoned experts and leaders in the financial services sector will serve as panelists in the media interactive session with sub-themes: Synergising monetary and fiscal policy for economic sustainability.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Concession: Stakeholders worry over fate of 18 airports

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

  ● Aerodromes record losses As the Federal Government pushes through its airport concession agenda, stakeholders have raised concerns over the fate of over 18 other airports.   The airports slated for concession are the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Port- […]
Business

NNPC rules out equity sale, crashes JV debts to $2bn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

ADVOCACY Stakeholders at the NAPE 45th anniversary lecture advocated establishment of energy ban   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at the weekend ruled out the sale of its multi-billion dollar equity in oil assets across the country to investors, declaring that this is the wrong time to venture into that.   Group Managing Director […]
Business

Firm buoys cocoa beverage market with new product

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has introduced a drink powder called Twisco chocolate into the country’s competitive cocoa beverage market as parts of its commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians by providing them with quality nutrition Speaking at the launching ceremony in Lagos, the Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Anders Einarsson, explained that the new chocolate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica