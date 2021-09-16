CBN, NSIA to lead discussions at FICAN summit

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) are set to lead discussions at a summit on Infrastructure, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) financing. The summit is part of activities marking the 30th Anniversary celebration and 2021 Annual Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN). A statement from the association said the theme of the conference scheduled to hold on September 25th and 26th, 2021 at Ikeja Lagos is: “Financing Infrastructure & SMEs for Inclusive Growth in Post- COVID-19 Economy.”

It would bring together leaders in the banking, technology, SMEs fields, including regulators and government agencies as they explore areas Nigeria can mobilize patient funds for infrastructure development and upgrade. The statement further revealed that seasoned experts and leaders in the financial services sector will serve as panelists in the media interactive session with sub-themes: Synergising monetary and fiscal policy for economic sustainability.

