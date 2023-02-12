News Top Stories

CBN: NSPMC has capacity to mint naira

Faults claim of threat to close some DMBs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Nigeria Security Printing and Minting ( NSPMC) has capacity and enough materials required to produce local currency notes, the Naira. The Apex bank reiterated NSPMC’ capacity to handle currency notes demands on the heels of misleading reports in the media suggesting of plans by CBN to contract printing of currency notes outside the country , and a plan to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geopolitical region of the country .

There have been unintended challenges that crept up with the re-designed new naira notes which CBN is working round the clock to address. Putting straight the record, the CBN, in a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, noted thus: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a misleading report misquoting the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned naira banknotes to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.”

“We wish to state categorically that at no time did the CBN Governor disclose this during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023. For the records, what Mr. Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.” “While the CBN appreciates the concerns shown by all stakeholders about the distribution of the Naira, we are alarmed at the extent to which vested interests are attempting to manipulate facts and pitch the public against the Bank.” “For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended. We also wish to restate that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira”, it reiterated. The bank advised the public to ignore such recordings as they do not represent the policy thrust of the CBN and are only the desperate attempts of persons bent on inciting the public against the Bank.

 

