CBN: Old, New Naira Notes Circulating Together

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has faulted claims purporting it was contemplating withdrawal of the recently redesigned N1000, N500 and N200 currency.

The apex bank affirmed it had been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned bank notes from the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Limited.

To this effect, the CBN said both old and new notes would circulate sideby-side for transactions ahead of the December 31, 2023 deadline, when the old N1000, N500 and N200 banknotes will eventually be phased out. It urged Nigerians to ignore the report circulating in socal media space.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications department, Dr Abdulmunin Isa, refuted the claim in a statement. The statement said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a fake news item circulating in the media, particularly in the social media space, suggesting that the bank is contemplating the withdrawal of the recently re designed N1000, N500 and N200 currency banknotes from circulation.

“We wish to state emphatically that such speculation is unfounded.and a ploy by some interests to cause panic among members of the public. “We wish to reiterate that the new and old currency notes have been circulating side by side just as the bank has been taking delivery of a good quantity of the redesigned bank notes from the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) Limited.”