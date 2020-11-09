CBN Open serves off today in Abuja

Ajibade Olusesan

Action will begin on Monday in the main draws of the 42nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tennis Championship which serves-off at the package ‘B’ of the MKO National Stadium Abuja and will run till November 14.

Ag Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, made this known while representing the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, at the media unveiling of the championships held in Abuja

He hinted that the championship had over the years served as a good platform in taking Nigerian youths off the streets.

“The tournament has equally succeeded in giving the youths more meaningful lives by helping them discover their God-given talents as most of them rose from previous editions of the tournaments to represent and won laurels for Nigeria in international tournaments,” he said.

The tournament is taking place a few weeks after the conclusion of the 14th edition of the CBN Junior tennis Tournament, which held in Lagos in conjunction with the International Tennis Academy for the boys and girls U-10, U-12, U-14, and U-16 categories.

Nwanisobi pleaded with participants to maximize the opportunities being provided by the country’s apex bank in developing their talents since the CBN is committed to continuous sponsorship of the annual championships.

Meanwhile, not less than 250 players drawn from across the country registered for this year’s event in six categories ( men and women’s singles, men and women’s doubles, and the men’s and women’s wheelcahair singles events ).

The men’s singles event will be played in the round of 64 chart with the winner smiling home the sum of N700,000 while the women’s singles players would slug it out in the round of 32 draw with the champion also getting N700,000.

Some of the seeded players in the women’s category include the defending champion, Oyinlomo Quadri, Christy Agugbom, Blessing Samuel, Blessing Anuna, Aanu Aiyegbusi, Patience Onibamhion, Ibironke Oladipo, Omolayo Bamidele, Arhunwande Osariemen and Bukola Oluwa.

