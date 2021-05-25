CBN Open Tennis hots up in Abuja

All eyes will be on top seed Joseph Imeh as the men’s singles of the 43rd CBN Tennis Championship takes centre stage in Abuja.

After the qualifying rounds that ended on Sunday, the main draw chart of the championship served-off Monday at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja in both the men’s singles and women’s singles categories as well as the doubles and the wheelcahir men’s and women’s singles divisions.

The men’s singles will be played in the round of 64 with Imeh as top seed while the women’s singles category will be observed in the round of 32 where Quadre Oyinlomo who is the back-to-back champion is the player to beat. Oyinlomo won the title in 2019 and 2020 and is going for the third straight win of the event.

Other top players listed for the tourney include Christain Paul, Clifford Enosoregbe, Abdulmumuni Babalola , and Shehu Lawal among others.

While the women category boasts of the likes of former champions, Sarah Adegoke, Christy Agugbom, Blessing Samuel, Aanu Aiyebusi, Ronke Akingbade, Blessing Anuna and US-based Marylove Edward.

