CBN partners lender on agric investment, job creation

Heritage Bank Plc and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing in Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), have intensified their collaboration on boosting agriculture in the country by making farming profitable to stakeholders and attractive to the youth.

 

Speaking on the several CBN intervention scheme and private sector’partnerships, which have generated thousands of jobs the MD/CEO, Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, noted: “Under the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Heritage Bank is positioned to provide on-lending funding to aggregated farmers in the 2020 farming season to grow various products that will serve as raw materials to the processors, thereby ensuring market linkages and access to the market as well as reduce importation and conserve Nigeria’s external reserves.”

 

According to him, Heritage Bank is also supporting the drive for cash crop commodities that would boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings. He noted that Heritage Bank earned the Nigeria’s Most Innovative Banking Service Provider in 2017 and 2018 which were bestowed during the inaugural Nigeria Sustainable Banking Award convened by the CBN “For Sustainable Transaction of The Year in Agriculture.”

