CBN, PBoC's pact boosts yuan sales to 5.78bn in 2021

Total sales of Chinese Yuan (CNY)- also known as Renminbi (RMB)- under the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) signed with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) in 2018, rose to CNY5.78 billion as of the end of December 2021, latest data released by the apex bank shows.

 

The CBN, which disclosed this in its Financial Markets Department (FMD) Annual Activity Report for 2021, released over the weekend, said it sold a total of CNY3.31billion in 2021 compared with CNY1.02billion in the previous year, thus bringing the total amount of yuan sold, since it started implementing the BCSA in July 2018, to CNY5.78billion.

Specifically, the report stated: “In line with the Bilateral Currency Swap Agreement (BCSA) with the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the fortnightly auction of the Chinese Yuan (CNY) through the Retail SMIS window was sustained.

This eased demand pressure for the US dollar. In the review period, 24 auctions were conducted and CNY3,310.60 million sold, compared with CNY1,017.14 million in 2020. From its inception, the sum of CNY5,780.06 million was sold for eligible transactions at end- December 2021.”

Following the BCSA that it signed with the PBoC on April 27, 2018, the CBN had in July that year commenced CNY sales, saying at the time that the sales would be through a combination of spot and short tenured forwards and that the exercise, which would be conducted via the Special Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) retail window, would be dedicated to the payment of Renminbi denominated Letters of Credit for raw

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

