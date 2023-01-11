CBN: Petroleum products import gulped N5.41trn in 10 months

Against the background of a lingering fuel scarcity that has negatively affected socio-economic activities, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the country spent a total of $12.44billion (about N5.41trillion) on importation of petroleum products between January and October last year. Specifically, New Telegraph’s analysis of the October 2022 Economic Report as well as the Q3’22 Economic Report recently released by the apex bank indicates that petroleum products import gulped $1.24 billion in October and $3.73billion and $3.26billion in Q3 and Q2’22 respectively.

Given that the CBN had stated in its Q1’22 Economic Report that $4.21billion was spent on petroleum products import between January and March last year, it means the country spent a total of $12.44billion on the oil imports in the first 10 months of 2022. While Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest crude oil producers, the country’s inability to ensure that its four refineries, with a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd), efficiently process oil, meant that it depended heavily on petroleum products import.

So, even when external shocks, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, have led to a significant increase in oil prices, Nigeria is unable to fully benefit from the situation as it spends huge amounts on imported petroleum products annually.

Thus, in its October 2022 Economic Report, the CBN stated: “Higher import bills, particularly, for petroleum products, coupled with rising global prices, pushed merchandise import northward. Consequently, aggregate import increased by 34.9 per cent to $4.64 billion, from $3.44 billion in the preceding month.

“The increase in import was driven by the rise in the import of petroleum products to $1.24 billion, from $0.12 billion in September 2022, to bridge domestic supply gap. “Similarly, non-oil import rose by 2.5 per cent to $3.41 bil-lion, from $3.32 billion in the preceding month. In terms of share, non-oil import accounted for 73.4 per cent, while oil constituted the balance of 26.6 per cent of the total.” Also, in its Q3’22 Economic Report, the apex bank said: “Provisional data revealed that merchandise imports fell by 8.9 per cent to $11.36 billion in 2022Q3, relative to $12.48 billion in the preceding quarter.

“The development was observed, majorly, in the importation of non-oil products, which declined by 17.3 per cent to $7.63 billion, from $9.22 billion. Conversely, import of petroleum products increased by 14.6 per cent to $3.73 billion from $3.26 billion.

“The increase in petroleum products import was to cover domestic supply shortages in the period. The share of non-oil import remained dominant, accounting for 67.2 per cent of the total, while petroleum products constituted the balance of 32.9 per cent.” New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had revealed at the IMF/World Bank Annual Meet-ings in 2021 that Nigeria spends almost 40per cent of its scarce foreign earnings on the importation of petroleum products and petrochemicals, a situation, he said, depletes the apex bank’s dollar buffers, thus putting pressure on the naira exchange rate.

He, however, expressed optimism that once the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant commenced operations, the country would be in a position to be able to save the huge amount of the FX it spends on the importation of petroleum products as well as petrochemicals and that the apex bank would in a better position to float the naira. Emefiele stated at the time that “on the Dangote Refinery, by the time it begins production latest July next year, it is going to be a major source to save forex for Nigeria. Right now, the overall forex we spend on imported items, the importation of petroleum products consumes close to 30 per cent.

“By the time you add diesel, aviation fuel, petrol and the rest of that which makes up the 30 per cent, the Dangote Refinery has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. There is a domestic component that is about 455,000 barrels. Even if the 455,000 is what is sold to Dangote in naira alone, it is going to be a major forex savings for Nigeria.” Analysts note that the Dangote Refinery is, however, expected to finally start operations by the middle of this year.

