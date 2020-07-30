CBN PMI: Manufacturing contraction eases in July

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Purchasing Managers’ Index survey report shows that the country’s manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in July due to the uptick in economic activity, occasioned by the partial lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The report, which was posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, shows that the manufacturing PMI recovered by 3.8points, to 44.9 in July, from 41.1 in the previous month. The report also indicates that the Non-Manufacturing PMI stood at 43.3 points in July compared with 35.7 points in June. According to the CBN, “a composite PMI above 50 points indicates that the manufacturing/non-manufacturing economy is generally expanding.

50 points indicates no change and below 50 points indicates that it is generally contracting. “The Manufacturing PMI in the month of July stood at 44.9 index points, indicating contraction in the manufacturing sector for the third consecutive month. Of the 14 surveyed subsectors, transportation equipment subsector reported growth (above 50% threshold) in the review month while nonmetallic mineral products sector reported no change.

“However, the remaining 12 subsectors reported contraction in the following order: Printing & related support activities; primary metals; fabricated metal products; paper products; food, beverage & tobacco products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; furniture & related products; electrical equipment; plastics & rubber products; petroleum & coal products; textile, apparel, leather & footwear and cement.”

