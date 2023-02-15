News

CBN Policy: Thugs disrupt pro- Emefiele rally in Abuja

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Persons suspected to be hired thugs, yesterday, disrupted a rally staged in support of the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The pro-CBN supporters had commenced a march to the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), immediately after the press conference by a coalition of civil society groups, which were disrupted by street urchins along Muhammadu Buahri Way. One of the supporters, Emmanuel Audu, said they were attacked with wielding machetes, sticks, iron rods and other dangerous weapons. “They just came out from nowhere and at-tacked us. They were hitting everyone, snatching phones and bags,” he said. Audu, who was one of the organisers of the press conference, said many members of the civil society were injured while the whereabouts of some of their leaders was unknown.

 

Our Reporters

