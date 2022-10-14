Business

CBN prescribes N10m licence fee for foreign banks’ representative offices

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has proposed that one of the requirements foreign banks seeking to open a representative office in the country must meet in order to obtain final approval from it to commence operations is the payment of N10million as non-refundable licensing fee.

The apex bank, which stated this in the exposure draft guidelines for the regulation of representative offices of foreign banks in Nigeria, posted on its website yesterday, also prescribed the payment of a non-refundable application fee of N5 million as one of the requirements for obtaining Approval-in-Principle (AIP) to open a representative office in the country. This means that promoters of proposed representative offices in Nigeria would be required to pay the total sum of N15 million to the CBN.

Furthermore, the apex bank’s draft guidelines prescribed permissible and nonpermissible activities for approved representative offices. Under permissible activities, the CBN stated: “Approved Representative Offices are permitted to carry out the following activities: Marketing the products and services of its foreign parent or an affiliate of the foreign parent licensed and domiciled outside Nigeria; carrying out research activities in Nigeria on behalf of the foreign parent; serving as a liaison between the foreign parent and local banks, private institutions within Nigeria and other customers of the foreign parent based in Nigeria and pursue business opportunities for the foreign parent or affiliated institutions regarding the availing and/or syndication of foreign currency denominated loans.”

Other permissible activities for an approved representative office, according to the regulator, include, connecting banks and other financial institutions to its foreign parent; assisting exporters in Nigeria with information related to the laws and markets of target countries in which the foreign parent or any of the Group’s affiliates has a subsidiary; facilitating seminars, forums and other activities within Nigeria through which a foreign parent may meet with and hold further discussions with existing or potential customers in Nigeria and collating and distributing economic and financial information or country reports to its foreign parent for use by customers of the foreign parent.

 

