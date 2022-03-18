News

CBN prioritises women with N44.1bn agric loans

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has said women benefitted tremendously from various interventions of the bank. Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja, he said interventions such as Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) placed women as a priority. Addressing participants at a webinar hosted by the Deputy Governor in charge of the Financial System Stability (FSS), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) at the CBN, Emefiele said out of N134.67 billion disbursed to 37,273 AGSMEIS beneficiaries, as of January 2022, 33 per cent (N44.1 billion) went to 12,511 female beneficiaries. Similarly, he said of the N349.51 billion disbursed to 712,442 total beneficiaries under the TCF, 45 per cent (N159.21 billion) went to 330,128 female beneficiaries.

Emefiele said MSME Development Fund (MSMEDF) was designed to allocate at least 60 per cent of the fund to women and women-owned enterprises of which 60.3 per cent of the 229,579 beneficiaries are women. Furthermore, he said out of the 211,306 financial statements currently registered in the collateral registry, 92,091, representing 43.6 per cent, were female borrowers. He said the bank had issued gender-mandated regulations to pave the way for gender diversity and inclusiveness at the top management levels in the Nigerian banking industry, just as he declared that the CBN had since surpassed the affirmative action with 32 per cent of the total workforce being female.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PANDEF urges Buhari to confirm Dikio’s appointment

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has said that the best gift President Muhammadu Buhari could give to the Niger Delta region is to confirm the appointment of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio as coordinator of the presidential amnesty programme (PAP). PANDEF’s Chairman, Emmanuel Essien, in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, described the reintegration programme of […]
News Top Stories

APC Convention: I’ll cement every crack in party, says Sheriff

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a frontline National Chairmanship candidate, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff has promised to cement every crack in the party.   The former governor of Borno State, who spoke with journalists in Abuja in company of members of his campaign team, said he has no issues […]
News

Reinforcing fixed income to balance investment outlet

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

As the fixed income market continues to enjoy significant attention recently, there is need to sustain the enhancement of the sector. CHRIS UGWU writes It is an acceptable fact world over that economy will benefit immensely if the market for fixed income is developed like the equities market. If bonds are given equal treatment like […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica