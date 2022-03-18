CBN prioritises women with N44.1bn agric loans

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has said women benefitted tremendously from various interventions of the bank. Disclosing this yesterday in Abuja, he said interventions such as Agribusiness Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) and the COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) placed women as a priority. Addressing participants at a webinar hosted by the Deputy Governor in charge of the Financial System Stability (FSS), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD) at the CBN, Emefiele said out of N134.67 billion disbursed to 37,273 AGSMEIS beneficiaries, as of January 2022, 33 per cent (N44.1 billion) went to 12,511 female beneficiaries. Similarly, he said of the N349.51 billion disbursed to 712,442 total beneficiaries under the TCF, 45 per cent (N159.21 billion) went to 330,128 female beneficiaries.

Emefiele said MSME Development Fund (MSMEDF) was designed to allocate at least 60 per cent of the fund to women and women-owned enterprises of which 60.3 per cent of the 229,579 beneficiaries are women. Furthermore, he said out of the 211,306 financial statements currently registered in the collateral registry, 92,091, representing 43.6 per cent, were female borrowers. He said the bank had issued gender-mandated regulations to pave the way for gender diversity and inclusiveness at the top management levels in the Nigerian banking industry, just as he declared that the CBN had since surpassed the affirmative action with 32 per cent of the total workforce being female.

