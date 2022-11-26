News

CBN projects 3.47% growth for economy in Q4

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it expects the country’s economy to record growth rates of 3.7 % and 3.74 % in Q3 and Q4′ 2022 respectively. Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Goddwin Emefiele, stated this in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 57th Annual Bankers Dinner held in Lagos yesterday. The CBN governor, who noted that the economy has maintained a positive growth rate since Q4 2020, despite external shocks occasioned by the COCID-19 crisis as well as the Russian – Ukraine war, attributed the development to the apex bank’s development finance initiatives.

He said that the CBN will continue with its tight monetary policy as part of measures to address inflationary pressures and boost capital inflows. Emefiele insisted that that the CBN will not extend the January 31, 2023 deadline for Nigerians to deposit the N200, N500 and N1000 notes, stressing that any such notes not deposited will cease to be legal tender by that date.

 

